Where are Gail Dehaeseleer’s unemployment benefits? That’s what the 62-year-old waitress would like to know.
Her furloughed colleagues at The Roanoker restaurant on Colonial Avenue are getting their unemployment benefits. But not Dehaeseleer. The only thing she’s getting is desperate. She wept as we spoke on the phone Friday morning.
Dehaeseleer has been working at the venerable eatery since she was 30. She turns 63 next week. She works “up front” in a small coffee shop off The Roanoker’s lobby.
“She’s got a very, very regular clientele,” said Butch Craft, the restaurant’s owner. “People who’ve been eating with her for years.”
The Roanoker remains open for carryout only. Craft said those meals are produced by a skeleton crew Craft retained after March 18, when the restaurant shut down its dining rooms amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve got 10 employees out of 64, people who’ve worked takeout before,” Craft told me Friday. The other 54, including Dehaeseleer, are on unpaid furloughs. All the others are getting benefits, Craft said. Friday morning was the first time Craft heard there had been a problem with Dehaeseleer’s unemployment compensation.
In part, some kind of technology-literacy gap might be at root of the problems Dehaeseleer has experienced. She has neither a computer nor a smartphone, and if she did, she wouldn’t know how to work them, she told me. So a friend helped Dehaeseleer register with the Virginia Employment Commission, on the friend’s computer.
Initially, that process seemed to work, Dehaeseleer told me. During registration, Dehaeseleer chose to receive her benefits on a debit card that would be mailed to her.
Shortly after registering, the VEC mailed Dehaeseleer a letter notifying her she was eligible for $274 per week in benefits. Then the VEC sent her a second letter with a personal identification number.
Dehaeseleer then received a second benefits notification letter, informing her that she was also eligible for an additional $600 weekly in federal benefits.
Each week, Dehaeseleer has called the VEC to confirm her unemployment status.
But she never received the debit card on which those benefits were supposed to have been loaded.
And now she’s gone more than a month without a paycheck. Her mortgage and car payment are current, she told me. But Friday she withdrew the last bit of money she had in the bank so she could seek veterinary care for her sick, 15-year-old dog.
“I can’t sleep, I’m so wound up about this mess,” Dehaeseleer said.
Last Saturday, she said she spent five hours on hold, waiting to speak to a representative of the debit card-issuing company. She said the man she finally spoke with promised to get her the card this week. It hasn’t shown up.
Besides her pet, Dehaeseleer’s main worry is paying her Virginia income taxes, which she said are due May 1. An accountant prepared her return; I urged her to call the accountant and arrange to file an extension instead.
Then I got in touch with the VEC to find out why Dehaeseleer hadn’t received her debit card.
VEC spokeswoman Joyce Fogg’s phone wasn’t accepting voicemail messages Friday morning, so I emailed her. She called me a short time later. For privacy reasons, Fogg could not discuss particulars of Dehaeseleer’s complaint.
Generally, however, the agency is aware that the debit-card process isn’t 100% glitch-free.
“Sometimes, if people choose a debit card for their payments, they come in a plain envelope, sometimes they toss them. They think they’re junk mail,” Fogg said.
Fogg told me she’d assigned Dehaeseleer’s case to a “very experienced” VEC troubleshooter.
As you might imagine, the VEC has been overwhelmed with phone calls in recent weeks. One day, Fogg told me, she personally received more than 300 calls and 200 emails. There are days the VEC’s call centers have logged more than 15,000 calls.
Probably 10 % of the complaints are real problems, Fogg added. “The rest, people are scared and they want someone to talk to.”
Before I got off the phone with Fogg, the VEC troubleshooter had contacted Dehaeseleer to get some more information. And after I informed Craft of Dehaeseleer’s plight, Craft said she would reach out and offer help, too.
Dehaeseleer told me the troubleshooter said she’d probably mistaken the debit card for junk mail and thrown it out. The troubleshooter was going to call her back Friday afternoon.
“I go through my mail pretty carefully,” Dehaeseleer said. “I don’t think I threw it out.”
If there’s a lesson from this story, it appears to be this: If you have a bank account, you should choose direct deposit rather than the debit-card option for your unemployment benefits. At the least, that will eliminate involving a third party in getting your benefits.
“We encourage people, if you have a bank account, to let us [direct deposit] into your account,” Fogg told me.
Note: Gail Dehaeseleer called me after 10 Friday night. She’d just checked her mailbox and found her unemployment debit card was delivered that day. Hooray!
