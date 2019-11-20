An odd buzz has swept the Roanoke Valley and beyond since last week. It draws a distinct connection between the impeachment inquiry in Washington, D.C., that’s engulfing President Donald Trump and the Star City here in western Virginia.
Jerry Maycock, a retired North Cross School science teacher, is among those who felt it.
“I heard on CNN that Mark Sandy was going to testify,” Maycock told me Tuesday. “And I thought, ‘I wonder if that’s the Mark Sandy I know?’ ”
Tom Sarvay, North Cross class of ’84, experienced that exact feeling.
“Thursday, I saw Mark Sandy was going to testify,” said Sarvay, who lives in Spottswood, south of Lexington. “I put up a Facebook post, ‘I wonder if that’s the Mark Sandy who went to North Cross?’ ”
The Mark Sandy in question lives in Arlington and works in the Office of Management and Budget, as deputy assistant director for national security and international affairs.
In a closed session Saturday, he testified to congressional committees about what he knew regarding a holdup earlier this year in the release of some $400 million in congressionally approved U.S. military and other aid to Ukraine.
Democrats in Congress contend President Donald Trump temporarily blocked the funds to extract a favor from Ukraine that might be useful to Trump in his 2020 reelection campaign. The word they’re tossing around is “bribery.”
The hearings are continuing Thursday. House Republicans are fighting back, arguing Trump did nothing wrong.
Maycock and Sarvay were onto something. Yes, the nonpolitical bureaucrat at OMB is the same guy they knew way back in the early 1980s at the private school in southwest Roanoke County.
There, Sandy was known for his brilliance, his leadership ability and his integrity. The many people I talked to Tuesday and Wednesday couldn’t say enough good things about him.
Sandy didn’t return two messages I left on his home phone Tuesday. But his mom, Charlotte Sandy, still lives in the Deyerle home where he was raised. She confirmed her son, the youngest of three children, is the official who testified. He’s married and has three children ages 14 to 23, she said.
“I’m very proud of him and I stand by him,” Charlotte Sandy told me. “He’s a wonderful person and he’s highly qualified for the job he’s in.”
From interviews with former teachers, classmates and current North Cross officials, it’s clear that even back in the early 1980s, Mark Sandy stood out in myriad ways.
Sarvay, who wasn’t a close friend but rode a bus to school with Sandy for years, said, “He was kind of famous for being the smartest guy who ever went to North Cross.”
Roanoke lawyer John Johnson, who was close to Sandy, said, “You knew he was a person of integrity.” Johnson also described his friend as “gracious, humble, brilliant.”
“The words I think of, when I think of Mark, are leadership, integrity, and honesty,” said Chris Kuelling, a lawyer and businessman who now lives outside Denver, Colorado. Kuelling graduated from North Cross with Sandy and co-captained the football and lacrosse teams with him.
“He had every reason to be arrogant, but he was never arrogant,” Kuelling said. “If I would want somebody working for me in government, who I felt would always be honest, and always tell the truth, it would be Mark.”
Sandy was student government president at North Cross in 1983 and valedictorian of that year’s class, said Susan Baker, who works at the school headmaster’s office now. She doesn’t know Sandy, but in perusing school records, Baker noted that in his senior year, North Cross also honored him with the Thomas Slack Award, named after a former headmaster.
“It’s for citizenship and strength of character,” Baker said. At North Cross, “the Slack Award is the highest honor you can receive.”
North Cross Headmaster Chris Proctor compared the honor to “the conscience of the school,” and said it’s rare for a valedictorian to receive it, because that student is usually so academically oriented.
Sandy played left guard on the Raiders’ football squad, said Johnson, who played center. In the 1982 season (their senior year), North Cross won the Virginia Independent Conference.
“Mark was an outstanding athlete,” Johnson recalled. “Much better than me.”
“He was chairman of the North Cross Honor Council,” which handles allegations of student dishonesty, said Maycock, the council’s faculty advisor for 30 years. “He was probably one of the best; Mark was wise beyond his years. I didn’t have to advise him much at all. We all knew he had good things in his future.”
Peter Wonson, assistant headmaster for about a decade that covered most of the ’80s, told me Sandy earned a bachelor’s degree at Davidson College in North Carolina, then attended Oxford University on a Marshall scholarship. Later he earned a masters at Princeton’s Woodrow Wilson’s School of Public and International Affairs.
“As upper school director, I worked very closely with the student government president, which he was,” Wonson said. “I was struck very quickly that this was an exceptional young man. His integrity stood out. You had to spend just a little bit of time with him to understand the character he had.”
Charlotte Sandy, whose field was education, told me her son always was academically oriented. He was so studious, she recalled, that she used to have to order him to put down his school books and go to bed at 11 p.m.
Sarvay said Sandy was a numbers whiz whose math average was 100 in each of his four high school years.
“He missed one problem on a math test in his junior year, because he overlooked a negative sign or something like that,” Sarvay added. “It was big news around the school. I remember some of the girls in that class were talking about it.”
“He and I were the only two male students in Latin 4 our senior year,” Kuelling recalled. Their teacher was Margaret Grayson, a legendary North Cross educator. “We would study together, and be up until midnight, studying for a test the next day. I benefited from that a lot more than he did. Mark knew the material; he would unselfishly tutor me.”
Transcripts of Sandy’s closed-session testimony in Washington have not been released. Media accounts of it cite anonymous sources “familiar with his testimony.” A career official (rather than a political appointee), Sandy was the first person from OMB to agree to testify. Others, including the agency’s director, Mick Mulvaney, have refused.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Sandy came to congressional investigators’ attention because his signature was on a July 25th Office of Management and Budget document that blocked the release of the funds to Ukraine.
That was the same day Trump, in a phone call, asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for “a favor” — two separate investigations.
One was into a discredited theory that Ukraine, rather than Russia, interfered with the 2016 presidential election by stealing emails from the Democratic National Committee. U.S. intelligence agencies determined Russia was responsible for the theft.
The other was whether former Vice President Joe Biden — now running for president in 2020 — pressured Ukraine to shut down an investigation that would benefit a Ukrainian gas company, which had a board of directors that included Biden’s son. Biden has acknowledged he pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor, but denied it had anything to do with his son’s position.
According to two unnamed sources cited by the Washington Post, Sandy testified “he was instructed to sign the first of several apportionment letters” that froze the Ukrainian aid funds. According to the Post account, “he was never given a specific reason as to why the letter was being sent out.”
The headline on that Nov. 16 story was, “White House budget official says decision to delay aid to Ukraine was highly irregular.”
“Other witnesses have testified that ... the signature of Sandy’s boss, political appointee Michael Duffey, appears on subsequent letters,” the Post reported.
Kuelling said he’s certain his old high school pal believes, “it’s important for me to tell the truth; that no one should ever be afraid to tell the truth. That’s Mark.”
Their long-ago Latin teacher, Margaret Grayson, who now lives in Blacksburg, agreed. She told me: “This morning I emailed Mark. It said, ‘Caldwell Butler was my hero. Now, you are my hero.’ ”
Butler was the freshman Republican congressman from Roanoke who broke ranks with the GOP and voted for articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon in 1974.
She’s not the only person from North Cross thinking along those lines.
Sarvay, who acknowledged he favors Trump’s impeachment, said he’s tickled at the idea “a North Cross grad might bring the whole thing down.”
With a chuckle, Sarvay imagined how that headline might read: “North Cross graduate saves the world.”
