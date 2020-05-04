Allow me to introduce you to three Virginians. Two live here in Roanoke, one lives in Loudoun County. Each has been stymied at collecting unemployment benefits it seems they’re due.
All three contacted yours truly after the April 26 column that recounted how I put a furloughed waitress from The Roanoker restaurant in touch with the Virginia Employment Commission. That helped overcome whatever glitch was interfering with server Gail Dehaeseleer collecting her benefits.
But Shirley Witcher and Elias Chehade of Roanoke are still waiting. They feel like they’ve run into a brick wall in terms of getting benefits. Avery Cheatham-Banks of Loudoun County has had better luck.
Witcher lives in Northwest Roanoke. She’s a retired textile worker. Her son, Joseph Atkins, was still working until March 18. Since then he’s been on furlough from The Great 611 Steakhouse, a restaurant just off Franklin Road.
Wednesday will mark Atkins’ seventh week unemployed. He hasn’t seen a dime of benefits. As of Monday, he was still waiting for his $1,200 stimulus check, too. Witcher received her stimulus check via direct deposit.
Atkins is mildly autistic, Witcher told me. That’s why she’s been trying to help him collect unemployment. It hasn’t been easy.
They registered for his benefits over the phone, and each week since they have been confirming Atkins’ unemployed status with the VEC. He received a letter from the VEC that gave him a personal identification number. Twice he’s received VEC letters determining his benefits.
“I know they’re processed,” Witcher told me Monday. “They’re just not coming out.” The problem is, Atkins hasn’t received a debit card on which those benefits have been loaded. They’ve been watching their mailbox closely.
With no success, Witcher has called the VEC repeatedly. She said she’s been unable to get a human being on the line. She has no computer, and though she does have a smart phone, there’s something wrong with it that renders it useless.
As I did with Dehaeseleer, I emailed Atkins’ name, address, date of birth and phone number to Joyce Fogg, the VEC’s communications director. She responded she would have someone look into it.
Thus began a comedy of errors, the first of which was mine.
I mistyped the last digit of Witcher’s phone number in the email to Fogg early last week. Wednesday morning, Fogg emailed me back and noted the VEC had called that wrong number repeatedly. On each occasion it rang and rang without any answer.
That’s when I realized I’d sent Fogg the incorrect number. I notified her of the error and sent the right one. Thursday, she reported back that the VEC had tried to call that number several times.
“Total busy signal today,” she wrote. As of Monday at noon, Witcher said, they still hadn’t connected.
“We kept the line open for two days straight, waiting for a call,” Witcher added. Whenever her friends called her during that time frame, she hurried to get them off the phone.
A VEC troubleshooter reached Witcher on Monday afternoon, and told Witcher she and her son would have to call the company that issued the debit card to report it lost or stolen.
That portends hours more on hold; Gail Dehaeseleer told me she spent five hours a couple weeks ago waiting to talk to a representative from the debit card company.
Elias Chehade lives in Northeast Roanoke. Since August he’s worked as a bus driver for Durham School Services, the contractor for Roanoke city schools. Until schools shut down he’d been working close to 40 hours per week, he told me.
Since then, Chehade’s hours have been cut to 15 weekly. He and other drivers have been delivering food to low-income students. The reduced hours qualifies them for unemployment benefits, Chehade said, and most of his colleagues have been collecting them.
The VEC sent Chehade a letter denying benefits, he added. It claimed VEC records showed he had not worked the required amount of time to qualify for unemployment. Chehade said that’s an error, and that he has pay stubs that can prove it.
But he’s been unable to get the attention of anyone at the VEC. Last week he called them “at least 100 times,” he said.
“I even went to the VEC center on Thirlane Road,” he told me Monday. Its doors were locked, “but I saw lights. There were people inside. I was banging on the window every time I saw a person,” he added. It didn’t help. Likely, they’ve been instructed not to answer the door during the pandemic shutdown.
In desperation, last week Chehade called the VEC’s main phone number in Richmond. When he got a voicemail menu, he punched in numbers that corresponded to the first three letters of Joyce Fogg’s first name, which he’d read in this column.
Weirdly, Chehade said, that somehow transferred him to a former VEC worker who’s now living in Connecticut. She was sitting at her desk at home, and looked up the VEC’s fax number, and suggested he fax his pay stubs to it.
Chehade did — it was 30 pages total — from Staples, which was kind enough not to charge him. “But I didn’t know who to address them to,” he said.
He has no idea if they were received, or if anyone at the VEC is working on his case.
Avery Cheatham-Banks of Loudon County emailed me last week after reading the column about Dehaeseleer, too. She’s laid off from a real-estate job. We spoke on the phone and I gave her Fogg’s email address, to which she sent a message.
“After 4.5 weeks, I finally got a call from the Alexandria Employment office late Thursday afternoon!” Cheatham-Banks wrote in an email Monday.
“It is hard to say if it was by dropping your name to Joyce Fogg or my 32 emails to various offices. It actually ended up being the manager of the unemployment branch, Dorothea Brown, who called.”
Cheatham-Banks said Brown informed her that a glitch had erroneously disqualified her from unemployment benefits. It’s too complicated to easily explain in this column, but Brown took care of the issue.
“My three weeks of back pay + the additional $600/week from the CARES Act was deposited into my account less than 48 hours after speaking with Ms. Brown,” Cheatham-Banks wrote Monday.
Very few people in Virginia are having problems with their unemployment benefits, the VEC is one of the most efficient in the country. There are always a few foohpahs.
