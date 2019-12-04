Welcome to column No. 3 about Aubrey Archie Reid Jr., a young U.S. Army private from Roanoke who died in Vietnam in April 1969, when he was 22.
Slowly but surely, information is trickling forth about him, out of the memories of folks in Vinton, Rocky Mount and Christiansburg.
Thanks to Patricia Brookman of Vinton, we’ve located a class photo of Reid from the second grade at the former Washington Heights Elementary. Other readers provided pictures of Reid in the seventh grade, at Lee Junior High in 1962. And another one from the 1963 Monroe Junior High yearbook.
Sheila Davis of Rocky Mount, who’s kept the latter book all these years, scrawled “cute” and a check mark in blue ink across Reid’s picture. She went on a double date with Reid when she was 12, Davis told me.
But we are not any closer to finding a high school graduation photo of Reid. That, or an even later photo, is what Janna Hoehn of Maui, Hawaii, was looking for when she contacted me recently.
Hoehn’s a volunteer with the Wall of Faces project, an endeavor by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. It’s collecting photographs of the 58,319 armed services members killed in the war for presentation online.
So far, the project has amassed 57,970 photos of people whose names are engraved on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. Of the 349 photos the foundation’s still looking for, nine service members were from Virginia, including Aubrey Reid Jr.
But Reid, who grew up in northwest Roanoke on Tennessee Avenue, doesn’t appear to have attended high school in the Roanoke area. His face can’t be found in relevant yearbooks from Roanoke’s Jefferson, William Fleming or Patrick Henry high schools — I’ve checked with all three.
Nor did Reid attend Roanoke Catholic, according to officials there. (His marriage certificate indicates he was raised in the Church of the Brethren.) Or Northside High School in Roanoke County or Andrew Lewis High School in Salem. (Thank you, school librarians, who did some hunting for me.)
Mike West of Christiansburg told me he was close friends with Reid in their elementary and junior high school days. West recalled many walks to and from school with his chum, and winter sledding with him on Tennessee Avenue.
From time to time the two boys would visit the old Wills Cash Grocery on Westside Boulevard, and buy soda pop if they had any money. West called the store “Mr. Will’s.”
“Sometimes, Archie would grab us a cigarette or two,” West said. The market would sell them loose, at two or three for a nickel, he said.
“He was an amusing guy,” West added. “He had a great sense of humor. He was sort of the life of the party, and he was somewhat of a ladies man.”
West said he vaguely recalled that Reid’s father died when he was young. “His mother raised him, and she was a very fine woman.”
When Reid was a teenager, “He worked at Lakeside [Amusement Park, in Salem] in the summers for several years,” West said. “He always worked in the arcades.”
The two mostly lost touch when West’s mother sent him to the private Viaud School on Franklin Road in Roanoke for his high school years. West believes his friend attended William Fleming — but he’s not in any of the school’s yearbooks from 1963 to 1968.
Another person I heard from was West’s cousin, Sheila Davis of Rocky Mount. As a young girl she grew up in the Bennett Springs area of Roanoke County, off Carvins Cove Road. Her family later moved to Roanoke.
Davis recalled that West organized a kind of double date with her and Reid and another girl when Davis was 12.
“It wasn’t really a date,” Davis told me. “We went to my uncle’s and played cards.”
“You know, I think about him so often — very often,” Davis said. “Archie was a good person, a very good person. I’ve had dreams about him over the years.”
Davis texted me a fuzzy picture of Reid from the Monroe Junior High yearbook in 1963 — she was the seventh grade class president that year, and she believes he was in the seventh grade, too.
In blue ink, Davis scribbled “Cute” and put a check mark over Reid’s photograph.
Davis said she got married at 15. She and her husband moved with her parents to California, but returned to this area a year later. The time in California is when she lost touch with Reid, she said.
It’s possible he dropped out of high school, Davis told me. “I don’t think he liked school.” But her cousin, Mike West, recalls Reid as a good student.
I also heard from Roger Hines of Roanoke. In 1962, he attended Lee Junior High in downtown Roanoke — where the Poff Federal Building now stands. Hines doesn’t remember Reid but he found his seventh grade photo in the 1962 Lee Junior High yearbook.
It looks like the same boy as in the ink-marred photo from 1963 at Monroe Junior High that Sheila Davis sent me.
Here are some more clues about Aubrey Archie Reid Jr.:
- He married Tabitha Ann “Tobie” Baker on Oct. 23, 1965, in Salem. At the time, Reid was 19 and Baker was 17. Their marriage certificate listed his occupation as “printer’s helper” at Stone Printing in Roanoke, which was across the street from the Hotel Roanoke. Tabitha at that time worked as a waitress.
- Reid was drafted in the late summer of 1968, when he was working at Eaton, Yale and Towne Corp. in Salem. Mike West recalls Reid chose to enlist in the Army, which would give him more control over his military duties. West was drafted, too, but chose to enlist in the Marine Corps. They both ended up in Vietnam. (West said he was wounded twice during 13 months there.)
- According to “United States Casualties of the War in Vietnam,” a record unearthed by Laura Perry, Reid died of small-arms fire during hostile action on April 18, 1969, and he worked as an Army carpenter.
- According to his obituary in The Roanoke Times, he was killed at Phu Yen, a Vietnamese province about 200 miles northeast of Saigon, and he was part of the 577th Engineer Battalion. He died April 18, 1969.
- It’s unclear at this point whether Reid had any children. After his death, his widow remarried, to James Edmund Watson. The couple was later divorced, and she died in Vinton on Oct. 11, 2007.
- Reid’s mother’s maiden name was Ruth Simmons. Reid had a sister, Eloise Sowers Wells, of Salem, who died in January of this year, and a half-brother, Lawrence Lee Sowers, who is also deceased.
If you have any more information about Aubrey Reid Jr., please drop me a line at dan.casey@roanoke.com.
