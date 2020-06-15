Soon there’s going to be a monument removed from Lee Plaza, near the front doors of Roanoke’s city hall. It’s dedicated to Robert E. Lee, the general who led the Confederate army in the Civil War, which was fought to preserve the odious institution of slavery.
The Roanoke City Council has also indicated it intends to change the name of the small park in which the Lee monument stands. Councilman Bill Bestpitch suggested renaming it Freedom Plaza, because it features large marble tablets inscribed with the names of every Roanoker who died in 20th and 21st century wars.
Here’s an idea for four names of local freedom fighters the city should add to that park. Three were women, one was a man and all are African Americans. Their names are Sarah Craig, Mary Walters, Margie Jumper and William Simmons.
Each personally stood up against segregation in public transportation long before Rosa Parks’ famous stand in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955. In two of the cases, their defiance cost them fines and minor-crime convictions.
Not a heck of a lot is known about Craig and Walters. I became aware of them thanks to the book “The Roanoke Valley in the 1940s,” authored by Nelson Harris and published earlier this year by The History Press. It’s a year-by-year account Harris culled from the pages of this newspaper between Jan. 1, 1940, and Dec. 31, 1949.
Although the dates of the news items in the book often aren’t precise, both Craig and Walters make relatively early appearances in the chapter for 1941, in or around February. That means their civil disobedience preceded by more than 14 years Parks’ refusal to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger in Alabama.
“Sarah Craig, forty-two, of Roanoke, refused to move to the back of a city bus,” Harris wrote. “Being black, Craig was supposed to sit in a rear seat, but moved to a front seat.
“The bus driver, A. Buzik, told her to move to the designated seating. She refused, and an altercation occurred between the two. The case was brought to police court, where Judge Harris Birchfield took the case under advisement.”
Walters did much the same thing; it’s even possible that her civil disobedience preceded Craig’s. That’s because the book reflects a February 1941 court hearing for her, based on an arrest that presumably occurred earlier.
“Mary Walters, age fifty, was fined ten dollars and given a six-month suspended jail sentence for failing to move to the back of a city bus and threatening the bus driver,” Harris wrote.
“Walters admitted to being disorderly and stating that someone might kill the driver if he continued asking blacks to move to the rear. Walters had sat two seats in front of two white boys and was asked to switch seats with them by the driver, E.W. Robertson. The case was heard by Judge Harris Birchfield.”
Late in March, Craig was back before Birchfield with a lawyer.
“The case against Sarah Craig, who had been charged with violating Chapter 72, Section 5 of the Roanoke City Code, was dismissed by Judge Birchfield,” Harris wrote. “Craig, black, had refused to move to the back of a bus when instructed by a bus driver. Craig was represented by Henry Claytor.”
I couldn’t find a 1941 version of the Roanoke City Code. But a librarian in the Roanoke Public Library’s Virginia Room located a 1939 version for me — it’s probably the same. In that, Chapter 72 is titled “SEGREGATION.”
Section 1 states “All persons, firms or corporations operating bus lines wholly within the limits of the city shall separate the white and colored passengers in their motor busses.”
Section 4 designates the drivers as “special policemen” with police powers on the bus. Section 5 made it a misdemeanor to refuse to occupy a seat designated by the bus driver. Section 6 sets the fine for each offense in a range of $5 to $250.
The stories of Jumper and Harris may be better known to readers because they’ve been covered by my colleagues. Jumper died in 2007; Simmons in 2003.
According to a 2005 account by then-columnist Shanna Flowers, Jumper’s moment of defiance came late one Sunday afternoon in 1946 when she boarded a trolley in Raleigh Court headed downtown. She was on her way home from a house-cleaning job.
Jumper told Flowers “I took the first seat I saw,” which was somewhere near the middle of the streetcar. “They had those big long seats in the back. That’s where they wanted us,” Jumper said in 2005.
The ride was uneventful for the next 10 minutes, until a white man boarded and asked the conductor to make Jumper give up her seat. The conductor did but Jumper refused.
The trolley’s motorman stopped and sounded a bell, which brought police. Jumper wouldn’t tell them who she was or provide any other information. They arrested her and charged her with violating a city ordinance requiring racially segregated seating.
Jumper ended up pleading guilty and paying a small fine. The incident was largely forgotten until 2003, when the Roanoke chapter of the NAACP honored Jumper with the Rev. R.R. Wilkinson Memorial Award for Social Justice.
Of the four, Simmons was the only one who didn’t get arrested. He was a pastor at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church.
According to a 2018 article account by my colleague Ralph Berrier, on Oct. 16, 1946, Simmons boarded a nearly empty bus headed for North Carolina at Roanoke’s Greyhound. He took a seat four rows from the front. The driver ordered Simmons to the rear, because the front seats were reserved for white passengers.
Simmons refused and got off. Later that day he took a train to his destination. But he later sued Atlantic Greyhound for $20,000 in U.S. District Court. The lawsuit occurred just a few months after the U.S. Supreme Court had struck down a Virginia law that required racially segregated seating on interstate buses.
In 1947, Simmons won the case, but was awarded only $25. Five months later, the verdict was set aside by U.S. District Court Judge John Paul Jr., who had presided over the trial. (He was the son of a Confederate army captain.) Simmons ended up moving to Nashville in 1953.
All four of those Roanokers — and many others in other cities, too — paved the way for Rosa Parks’ stand in 1955, and even later for the Freedom Rides, which began in 1961.
Those mixed-race rides challenged Southern states’ refusal to enforce U.S. Supreme Court rulings against segregation in public transportation. And it’s why Sarah Craig, Mary Walters, Margie Jumper and William Simmons would be perfect candidates for inclusion at Roanoke’s Freedom Plaza.
