Let’s call this column a “cleanup” because it’s going to touch on three different recent column subjects with the latest information on each.
First is the Roanoke Kiwanis Club Centennial Playground project. That’s a $400,000 gift the 100-year-old civic group is making to Roanoke to celebrate the club’s big anniversary.
The elaborate playground is slated for a city-owned plot along Melrose Avenue between the new Melrose Branch Library and Forest Park Academy in Northwest Roanoke. That densely populated neighborhood is largely bereft of outdoor recreation opportunities — there are something like two swings within a half-mile.
The May 7 column reported that the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting stay-at-home order had delayed the project’s groundbreaking. Besides that, donations had dried up during the club’s final fundraising push.
When the month began, the club was $25,000 to $30,000 short of the total needed. In the six days following the column, generous individuals made 24 donations totaling $4,155 through the club’s website. And the Kiwanians have raised even more since, said Kiwanis President Cheri Hartman.
Today, the club is just $3,600 short of its final fundraising goal, not counting some pledged donations that have yet to arrive.
“You really kickstarted that momentum and it built,” Hartman told me Wednesday.
The ceremonial groundbreaking occurred the morning of May 19 amid pouring rain.
Hartman said the club has placed fundraising tip jars on counters at five stores in the neighborhood’s immediate vicinity. And people can still donate through the club’s website, at RoanokeKiwanis.org. (Click on “PLAYGROUND” at the top of that page.)
VEC foils the ‘Valerie hack’
Sunday’s column about the frustrations many unemployed workers are experiencing trying to contact the Virginia Employment Commission recounted a nifty hack discovered by Botetourt County resident Stefanie Brown.
She dialed the agency’s Roanoke phone number (613-8220) and chose option 1 from the voicemail system to get a dial-by-name directory. That works with first or last names.
Then Brown punched in the digits corresponding to “Valerie,” the first name of a VEC employee Brown learned about by reading a previous column.
Within seconds, Brown was talking to the aforementioned Valerie, who helped her. Last week, the same trick also worked for Larry Motley, a laid-off restaurant worker who had questions about his unemployment.
Since I wrote about it, the Roanoke VEC office seems to have foiled the hack. I learned this Wednesday from Ian Graham, a “gig worker” who’s ineligible for traditional unemployment but may be eligible for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the $600-per-week payments the federal government has approved under the CARES Act.
Graham received three denial letters and one approval letter from the VEC, and he’s been unable to reach anyone at the agency to help him sort out the resulting confusion.
“I’ve even tried the Valerie hack and it seems the dial by name directory option has been eliminated as I was never given that option when I called the Roanoke office,” he wrote in an email.
I tried it myself and he’s correct. No longer are callers offered the option of the dial-by-name directory.
Here’s another possible workaround, however, for those who have access to the internet: Try the online Virginia State Employee Directory at employeedirectory.virginia.gov/.
It’s a search tool that requires a last name and the agency name. The search will return a list of everyone in that agency with that last name. I searched the Virginia Employment Commission on the common surnames Smith, Jones, Brown and Williams and found people with those last names in the Roanoke VEC office.
The search result lists employees’ full names, their direct phone numbers and email addresses. (The tool does not allow you to search on first names, nor does it require them.) I scanned the phone numbers, chose one with a 540 area code and got a Roanoke VEC employee’s voicemail.
It’s worth a shot, but you’d better work fast because after this information appears, someone in Richmond may disable the tool.
Avowed nonreader benefits from column
The Virginia General Assembly this year finally repealed a ridiculous law that allowed people seeking concealed handgun permits to prove their “competence” with a handgun by taking an online course.
That’s been allowed in Virginia since 2009. That year, I obtained my own Virginia concealed-carry permit by taking and passing that stupidly easy online course while I drank a six-pack of beer. (It mattered not that I had never touched a handgun in my life.)
The 2020 measure repealing the 2009 law takes effect Jan. 1, 2021. The principal patrons were Sens. John Bell, D-Chantilly, and Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria. In the House, Dels. Alfonso Lopez and Mark Levine patroned an identical bill.
I wrote about those bills early in February. Then last week I received an email from John Caldwell of Fincastle.
“Mr. Casey, this is surely an email I never expected to send, thanking you for information in one of your columns. To be fair, that is because I do not frequently read your column. I always read the banner and often that is enough to have me move on. And, even when the banner intrigues me, the first paragraph frequently dissuades me from reading further.
“But, a few months ago you wrote about how easy it is to get a concealed carry permit in Virginia. And even though I knew this would not be a positive for you, it caused me to read on. I suspected that you might be exaggerating a bit for effect but I decided the only way to know for sure was to give it a shot (no pun intended).
“So, I went online and took my gun safety course. I sent my certificate, my forty dollars and my application to the clerk of courts. On last Friday I became the proud owner of a Virginia concealed carry permit. Your column was spot on, you hit the target in the bulls eye (pun intended).
“Like you, I don’t own a hand gun. I don’t own any guns. But, with your help, maybe I’ll start looking around. Thanks again.”
Here’s my response, which Mr. Caldwell won’t see because he doesn’t read this column:
Mr. Caldwell, thank you for vouching for my accuracy!
I regularly hear from people who claim they avoid reading my stuff. I regard those occasions as miracles. Influencing people despite their best intentions is the greatest reward of this job.
Congratulations for passing the arduous online concealed-carry course. When and if you purchase a handgun, I hope you will be more careful with it than your eyes were on the day they accidentally read that February column.
