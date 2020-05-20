Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .A SLOW MOVING CLOSED LOW PRESSURE CENTER OVER THE TENNESSEE VALLEY WILL PRODUCE A STRONG SOUTHEAST FLOW OF MOISTURE INTO THE AREA THROUGH THURSDAY. THIS WILL RESULT IN A PROLONGED PERIOD OF RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING FOR CARVINS COVE DAM IN NORTHERN ROANOKE COUNTY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR THE ENTIRE AREA... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * CARVINS COVE DAM AND DOWNSTREAM AREAS IN ROANOKE COUNTY, AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE. * ROANOKE COUNTY, ROANOKE CITY, AND SALEM. * THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * THE CARVINS COVE DAM OPERATOR REPORTED WATER LEVELS 2 FEET ABOVE THE SPILLWAY. THERE IS NO INDICATION THAT THE INTEGRITY OF THE DAM IS COMPROMISED, AND THIS WATCH IS PRECAUTIONARY. * EXPECT PERIODS OF RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES POSSIBLE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. * FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN AREAS OF HEAVY RAINFALL, ESPECIALLY IN STEEP MOUNTAINOUS TERRAIN. CREEKS, STREAMS, RIVERS, AND LOW-LYING NORMALLY FLOOD PRONE AREAS WILL BE SUBJECT TO FLOODING. LANDSLIDE POTENTIAL IS INCREASED, ESPECIALLY IN LOCATIONS WITH MORE THAN FIVE INCHES OF RAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&