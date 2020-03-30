Occasionally, readers contact me or this newspaper with complaints I’m unfair to President Donald Trump. One is Marci Johnson of Roanoke, who in a Feb. 9 letter to the editor asserted “the rabid Dan Casey is a Donald Trump hater.”
Another is Dennis Crowley of Roanoke County. He penned a March 21 letter to the editor under the headline “a solution for not having to read Dan Casey.” Crowley objects pretty much anytime I stray into politics.
And then there’s an anonymous caller who left me a message Monday (it was not his first): “Mr. Casey, I see in yesterday’s paper you was up to your same old thing, criticizing Trump,” he said in the voicemail. “You ought to write about your a------ buddy, Barack Obama.”
I phoned the gentleman in question; he repeatedly declined to give me his name. But during our conversation, he beseeched me to praise the president.
Upon deep reflection, I’ve decided to do just that. President Trump has indeed done many wonderful things for America.
Probably the most recent is the president’s relentless optimism from the very beginning of this novel coronavirus outbreak. While alarmists were raising fears, Trump has repeatedly sought to soothe a panicked nation.
His first statement, to a CNBC reporter, came on Jan. 22. At the time, the president was in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum. It was 11 days after the first confirmed death from COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, and just one day after the first confirmed case in Washington state, of a man who had recently returned from Wuhan.
“We have it totally under control,” Trump said. “It’s one person coming in from China.”
Could the president have been any more reassuring?
On Jan. 30, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a “world health emergency.” That same day, during a speech about trade at a factory in Michigan, Trump said this:
“We think we have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment — five. And those people are all recuperating successfully. But we’re working very closely with China and other countries, and we think it’s going to have a very good ending for it. So that I can assure you.”
To buttress such confidence, Trump sent this tweet at 6:04 p.m. that day: “Working closely with China and others on Coronavirus outbreak. Only 5 people in U.S., all in good recovery.”
What could go wrong, with only five cases in the United States?
On Jan. 31, the president suspended entry into the U.S. of any foreigners who had visited China within the past 14 days. By Feb. 2, when he appeared in a Superbowl halftime interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. was up to eight.
Hannity asked, “How concerned are you?” Trump replied: “Well, we pretty much shut it down coming in from China. … We can’t have thousands of people coming in who may have this problem, the coronavirus. So we’re gonna see what happens, but we did shut it down, yes.”
Eight days later, on Feb. 10 at the White House, Trump was at his confident best, when he said:
“You know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat — as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April. We’re in great shape though. We have 12 cases — 11 cases, and many of them are in good shape now.”
That same day, the White House seemed to double down on Trump’s confidence when the Trump administration released its fiscal 2021 budget. It proposed a $693 million cut to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, a federal agency that’s leading the fight against the pandemic.
On Feb. 14, in a speech to members of the National Border Patrol Council, Trump said: “There’s a theory that, in April, when it gets warm — historically, that has been able to kill the virus. So we don’t know yet; we’re not sure yet. But that’s around the corner.”
The message: This too shall pass. We just have to wait until April.
At a Feb. 21 Trump campaign rally in Las Vegas, the president said: “Jobs are booming. Income is surging. Poverty is plummeting. Factories are returning. Confidence is soaring. … You got the perfect president, you got the perfect first lady.”
Could anyone disagree?
On Feb. 24, Trump followed up with this tweet: “The coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
Trump’s persistent optimism seemed beginning to wane at that juncture.
At a Feb. 28 campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina, the president displayed a bit of irritation at people who questioned his sanguinity. “The press is in hysteria mode,” he said.
Of the noise critics were making, he also said: “The coronavirus, this is their new hoax. We have 15 people in this massive country, and because of the fact that we went early, we went early, we could have had a lot more than that.”
On March 9 at 7:20 a.m., the president tweeted: “The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, ‘The risk is low to the average American.’ ”
On March 11, WHO declared the coronavirus a worldwide pandemic.
On March 17, at the White House, Trump said: “This is a pandemic. I’ve felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic. All you had to do was look at other countries.”
And on March 19 at the White House, Trump said: “We were prepared. The only thing we weren’t prepared for was the media.”
You know where things have gone from there. Life has devolved bigly. Now, according to the CDC, there are more than 140,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed infections.
As of Monday, 2,409 people have died. The fatalities could exceed 100,000, the president said Sunday.
And now most of us are locked up in our homes, worried the next sniffle might presage doom.
Here’s an “alternative conclusion” one might draw from all the above: The “Fake News Media” is to blame. We drained the well of presidential optimism that kept the pandemic at bay and this country afloat.
If you believe that, give me a call. I’ll sell you a cure for the coronavirus. And I’ll ask, “What have you been smoking?”
Of course not. The media is beyond reproach, honesty is their trademark. It is Trump’s fault, everyone knows that. He thought all of it up at one of the rallys.
Actually, it is the media's fault. They routinely report on reality, and reality has been this presidents worst enemy from day one...
Trump will blame anyone or anything, instead of admitting he made mistakes. His ego won't allow it. He continues to be an embarrassment as a "leader."
-David
Dan, you and you alone, are responsible for every word that he utters .
God, I miss Dale.
Weren`t the same crybabies whining incessantly back during the ``worlds coming to an end` Reagan era..?? And, everyone made it out of that just fine...and, why wouldn`t they. I suspect the Caseys of the nation know this, they just like to do what comes natural....whine.
Alpha, you are comparing apples and oranges. This is a completely different situation we are in today. The life of everyone is at risk here. For the sake of everyone, stay at home and do your part to avoid contracting COVID-19 and/or spreading it.
And given your comments over time, I had to laugh at your use of "whining." As if you're never guilty...
-David
Listen to Trump when he is asked a simple question that any other POTUS would respond to with ease. He whines and accuses the questioner of being negative and mean spirited. He's the POTUS for cryin' out loud and he can't field simple questions from the press! Reagan did it, even Nixon did it. A simple question such as why weren't venilators or masks more readily available should not be considered a personal affront, which is how he takes such innocuous questioning.
So, Dan simply quotes Trump and gets accused of whining. A lot of whining was reported in this column, but it wasn't coming from Dan.
