Hand-addressed to “clerks and judges’ secretaries,” the letter arrived in Monday’s mail at the Roanoke County Courthouse in Salem. Circuit Court Clerk Steve McGraw opened the envelope and found a card and beautifully penned note inside.
“Thank you for everything you have done during this difficult time of crisis,” it read. “We know that court being closed has made your job difficult, but we appreciate your constant professionalism and never-ending service to help make these difficult times as easy as possible.”
It was signed “Your GBSR Attorneys.” That’s a law firm with offices in Salem, Roanoke and Smith Mountain Lake.
Unlike many court functions, the clerk’s office remains open, as do scores of other “essential” services and businesses. All of them are making a trying time easier for the rest of us who are hunkered down.
They’re grocery stores and pharmacies, hospitals, takeout and delivery operations at local restaurants, the Postal Service, trash collection services and government or private offices whose functions cannot be performed remotely.
Often low-paid and frequently taken for granted, or working largely behind the scenes, these personnel have become front-line heroes in this novel coronavirus pandemic. So it’s probably well past time for some gratitude.
“Not only did it make me feel good, it made 16 deputy clerks feel good, too,” McGraw told me Wednesday.
David Robinson, one of the law firm’s partners, said that card was among the first three of roughly 30 that GBSR Attorneys is in the process of mailing to various courts and other offices.
“All of these people deserve high praise for putting themselves at risk,” said Robinson, who’s working from home. For some workers, that risk seems substantial.
One example is a supermarket checkout clerk who I spoke to by phone Monday. She asked me not to use her name or reveal her employer because she’s not authorized to speak for the company — and she can’t afford to lose her $11.50-per-hour job.
The woman is in her 50s, and lives with her parents, who are in their late 70s. And her work puts her in far-closer-than-recommended contact with roughly 500 people a day, she said.
She couldn’t say enough about the regular customer who sympathetically gave her a bottle of hand sanitizer last week.
Behind the scenes there are others — such as some of the copy editors and designers at this newspaper who need to do their work inside the newsroom. They’re still showing up seven nights per week, although they’re more spread out in the office than normal.
Linda Wyatt, a retired teacher and former Roanoke City Council member, called yours truly to express thanks to them and everyone else involved in gathering and getting out the news.
Don’t forget the truckers, said Sue Ewald of Buena Vista. She’s a retired driver for UPS.
“People don’t realize their medicine, food — anything like that, it’s going to be delivered by truck,” Ewald said in a voicemail shout out to her former industry.
“People complain about the trucks on the interstates. I know they’re inconvenient to maneuver around in traffic. But [truckers] are a strong ally to have right now. Let’s give them thanks,” Ewald said.
Folks on the receiving end of gratitude aren’t the only ones who benefit from it, according to research in recent years.
Consider a 2017 article in Greater Good Magazine, published by the University of California, Berkeley. It’s titled “Gratitude Changes You and Your Brain.”
It was based on a scientific study, including brain scans, of 300 people who sought counseling. They were divided into three groups. One group was asked to write a letter of gratitude to another person once a week for three weeks. The second group was asked to write negatively about life experiences. A control group was asked to write nothing.
Participants “who wrote gratitude letters reported significantly better mental health four weeks and 12 weeks after their writing exercise ended,” the researchers reported. “This suggests that gratitude writing can be beneficial not just for healthy, well-adjusted individuals, but also for those who struggle with mental health concerns.”
Among other things, the study found that gratitude “unshackles us from toxic emotions,” the article notes. And researchers could see the results on brain scans performed weeks later, in “areas of the brain associated with learning and decision making.”
So for your own sake, you might want to hop on the gratitude bandwagon.
Thank the clerk at the pharmacy who fills your prescription, or the supermarket cashier who rings up your groceries, or the personnel at the FedEx Office when you drop off a package. You might also want to send a wave toward a big rig on a roadway, or the guys picking up your trash.
Wednesday I taped a note to my mailbox. “THANK YOU FOR THE DAILY DELIVERIES!” it read.
I won’t see the mailman who gets the message. But I feel a little bit better already, having written it.
