Have you ever voted absentee before? Me neither. Since 1976, I’ve always voted in person on Election Day at a designated precinct. The same seems true for the vast majority of voters in the Roanoke Valley and probably elsewhere in Virginia.
For example, in the 2019 elections in Roanoke County, a total of 26,505 people voted. Of those, less than 2% — or 502 — voted absentee. In the 2016 presidential election, the number of Roanoke County absentee votes was far higher — 5,001. But even that amounted to less than 10% of the nearly 52,000 votes tallied in the county that year.
With the COVID-19 pandemic casting a growing specter over November’s elections, I’ve decided 2020 will be my first time voting absentee by mail. I urge you to do the same for three reasons.
The first is your own health. On Monday, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of a second — and possibly worse — COVID-19 wave during the traditional flu season, which begins in the fall. This year, Election Day (Nov. 3) falls squarely within that period. Why take an unnecessary chance of infection?
Second, it’s unclear how many polling places will be open in November. That’s because the personnel who traditionally staff them may be hard to find. Most are retirees in an age demographic that’s at higher risk of dying from COVID-19. Understandably, those folks are going to be more reluctant to volunteer than in elections past.
Third, if local registrars open fewer polling places, lines at them may prove unreasonably long. That was the case with a recent state election in Wisconsin. The city of Milwaukee normally has 180 voting precincts to serve roughly 300,000 voters. But on April 7, the city was able to open only five. That left many voters waiting in line for hours.
One answer to those conundrums is voting absentee by mail.
Unfortunately, voting absentee is not as easy in Virginia compared to such places as Utah, Arizona or Colorado. Those states are far ahead of most when it comes to voting by mail. In Colorado, election authorities automatically mail a ballot to every registered voter for each general election.
Virginia, by contrast, makes absentee voters jump an extra hurdle or two. We must first apply to vote absentee in order to get a mail-in ballot. That’s doable, but in case you’re as unfamiliar with the process as I was a couple of weeks ago, here’s a primer.
Provided you’re already registered to vote, there are at least three ways to apply for an absentee ballot:
- Online (at vote.elections.virginia.gov). On that website, enter your first and last name, birth date, the last four digits of your Social Security number and your locality of residence. Check the box that you’re applying to vote absentee, and the website will lead you through a series of prompts. For this method, you must have a Virginia driver’s license or Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles-issued state identification card, and you must supply that number.
- Call your local registrar’s office and request an absentee ballot application form. In Roanoke, that number is 853-2281. In Roanoke County, it’s 772-7500. This is what I did, and applications for myself and my wife arrived in the mail a few days later, along with a self-addressed return envelope. (If you live in another locality, simply look up the number for your registrar and give them a call.)
- If you have a computer, printer and internet connection, you can download and print your own absentee voter application (at elections.virginia.gov/registration/voter-forms). Simply fill it in, sign it and mail it to the relevant local registrar. The address is listed among the instructions.
And what if you’re not already registered to vote? You can do also do that online (at vote.elections.virginia.gov). But you first must have a Virginia driver’s license or DMV-issued state identification card. If you lack either, you can download the voter registration form (at elections.virginia.gov/registration/voter-forms) and complete it and mail it to the address indicated on the instructions.
Virginia law allows voters to apply for absentee ballots up to one year before the election in question. (The absolute deadline is one week before the election in question, but please don’t wait that long.) Registrars will mail those absentee ballots roughly 45 days before the election.
There are a few wrinkles with absentee ballot applications that Roanoke County Registrar Anna Cloeter apprised me of Tuesday. One is the current absentee application form requires that voters indicate a reason they’re voting absentee.
In that case, pandemic-avoiding voters should list “2A” in the blank provided. That references “my disability or illness.” No supporting documentation is required for that circumstance.
There are two common reasons an application for an absentee ballot may be denied, Cloeter said.
One is if a voter has moved since he or she last registered to vote. Unless the voter indicates the correct former address in Box 7 of the application form, the voter’s address in Box 5 of on the absentee application must match the address in voter registration records. (If your address has not changed, leave Box 7 blank.)
Another hiccup can easily occur with voters who need the help of an assistant in completing their absentee ballot application because of disability, blindness or illiteracy.
The application requires an assistant to list his or her full name and address and to sign the application. But the voter’s signature is also necessary on the same application — even if that’s merely a mark, such as “X.” Some disabled voters miss that last step, Cloeter said.
A wrongly addressed or incompletely signed absentee application will result in mailed notification from the registrar that the application has been denied. But no notification is made for accepted applications, Cloeter said.
In that case, voters can expect to receive a ballot by mail roughly 45 days before the election in question. State law allows them to vote during that 45-day period, either by mail or by dropping off the absentee ballot in person at the registrar’s office.
I hope this has helped those of you who were as unfamiliar with this process as I was.
Happy pandemic voting!
