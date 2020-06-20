Beverly Bromfield of Roanoke feels fit to be tied. So far, she said, she’s placed hundreds of phone calls to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, trying to arrange an appointment so her husband, Thomas, can get his driver’s license renewed.
It expired April 3, and under agency regulations, Thomas has to renew in person this year. But with DMV offices around the state shuttered for months this spring because of the pandemic, that was impossible. Those began reopening May 18.
Now, less than half the offices are open — and they’re seeing drivers by appointment only. Bromfield wonders if they’ll ever be able to get one.
Sharon King’s license expires June 28, and the Blacksburg resident has been sweating it. She hasn’t been able to reach the DMV by telephone. Several times, she’s gone online to try to make one of those appointments. That’s been a struggle, too.
“The first that’s available, according to the DMV’s website, is February 2021,” King told me. “I have been going there [online] sometimes four times a day.”
Mary Sowder of Salem doesn’t own a computer, so making an appointment online is n’t an option. “I can’t go on the internet,” she told me. Nor can she get through to the agency on the telephone. The expiration date on her license is July 13.
The folks above are hardly alone. The driver’s licenses of more than 632,000 Virginia drivers have or will expire between June 1 and the end of the year, according to the DMV.
Roughly 75 of them are eligible for relatively painless renewals online — and that’s definitely the way to go during the COVID-19 pandemic, if you own a computer.
Still, for 159,300 drivers, an in-person visit to the agency is necessary. That’s because most licenses are good for eight years, and the agency allows most drivers to renew online for another eight-year term.
But “you have to show up at least once every 16 years,” said Jessica Cowardin, a DMV spokeswoman. And accommodating those who need in-person appointment during the current pandemic has proved to be a major challenge.
As of Friday, 35 of the 75 DMV offices around the state had reopened on an appointment-only basis. Those include the offices in Roanoke County, Christiansburg, Lynchburg, Abingdon, Charlottesville, Galax, Gate City, Harrisonburg, Martinsville, South Boston and Tazewell.
These offices remained closed: Rocky Mount, Bedford, Covington, Danville ,Lexington, Marion, Pulaski and Wytheville.
Cowardin said the agency will continue its “rolling reopening” of closed offices through the summer, as materials such as protective plastic shields are installed to inhibit COVID-19’s spread.
In the meantime, Gov. Ralph Northam has extended the expiration dates on vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses:
- Vehicle registrations that expired in March, April and May were extended for 90 days; those expiring in June are extended for 60 days; and those expiring in July are extended for 30 days.
- Expirations of regular driver’s licenses and state identification cards dated on or before July 31, 2020, have been extended for up to 90 days, not to exceed August 31, 2020.
- Commercial driver’s licenses that otherwise would have expired anytime between March and this summer have been extended to September 30.
- In none of the above cases will the agency charge late fees for people who missed the deadlines listed on their registrations or licenses, provided they renew before the extension is up. In addition, law enforcement agencies are letting expired registration and license tickets slide in accordance with the extensions.
Cowardin also said the agency has added hundreds of operators to help cope with a huge influx of calls caused by the two-month-long closure this spring.
But that hasn’t helped Beverly Bromfield. She told me she’s called the DMV 300-plus times. On only one of those occasions was she able to talk to a human being. That happened because after the voicemail system answers, she immediately dialed 99, which put her on hold for 30 minutes until a representative answered the phone, she said.
Even then, the customer service rep told Bromfield there were no appointments available for Thomas Bromfield in the Roanoke office over the next 30 days. That is the limit of the time period they’re currently setting them. Even with the 90-day extension, his license expires July 3.
“We certainly are receiving an exorbitant number of calls,” Cowardin said. She told me making appointments online is much easier. But what about Sharon King, in Blacksburg? That hasn’t helped her.
“We’re encouraging people to check online each day,” Cowardin said. “Each week, and each day, new available appointments are added.”
As an experiment, I logged on Friday and tried to set an appointment. None seemed to be available through the fall at the Roanoke County location. Perhaps that’s because the DMV (and other state offices) were closed Friday, for the Juneteenth holiday.
Mary Sowder is hoping she can get her license renewed through DMV Connect, the agency’s mobile service. But that shut down just like the offices did on March 18, and as of Friday, the agency’s website said it’s not back in service.
Beverly Bromfield told me she believes the agency should make a pandemic exception, and allow drivers to renew their licenses without in-person appointments. It seems like something like that’s going to have to happen — or perhaps the governor will extend the 90-day extension.
“It’s a brand-new DMV,” Cowardin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.