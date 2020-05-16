The pandemic and its resulting unemployment have created a mini-sideline for yours truly. I’ve become a sort of communication facilitator for average Joes who can’t get through to federal and state agencies they’re expecting unemployment and other benefits from.
No complaints on this end — I actually enjoy advocating on behalf of the “little guy.” Sometimes such red-tape clearing has a happy ending, and sometimes it doesn’t.
And on a few occasions, the outcomes have seemed otherworldly, as if the mere action of contacting yours truly was like rubbing a Buddha’s belly for good luck and getting some instant karma.
Let’s run down examples of all the above.
First up is Dale Lee, 36, of Vinton. He has a class B commercial driver’s license. Until March 23 he drove a truck for a petroleum company. That’s the date Lee was laid off (as opposed to furloughed). His former employer eliminated his position, Lee told me.
Lee registered for unemployment benefits with the Virginia Employment Commission soon after joining the ranks of the jobless. He reported his unemployed status to the agency weekly. It sent him two letters telling him he was eligible for benefits.
The VEC also sent Lee a debit card, although he had elected to receive his benefits via direct deposit. By May 5, when he reached out to me in an email, no benefits had been loaded on that card, and zero had been deposited to his bank account.
“After reading your stories in the Roanoke Times it seems that you are the person to get anything accomplished with unemployment,” Lee wrote. We later spoke on the phone.
I forwarded his name, address, phone number and date of birth to Joyce Fogg, a spokeswoman for the VEC. Along with that information, I included the name of Lee’s former employer and noted he’d worked there since 2017.
Two days later, on May 7, Lee called me back and he was happy. He’d just received a phone call from a woman named “Valerie” at Roanoke’s VEC office, he said. She informed him that there had been some kind of “hold” placed on his account.
Valerie didn’t elaborate on the hitch, Lee said. But she told him she had reviewed the circumstances and resolved the problem.
That afternoon, the VEC deposited more than $4,000 in Lee’s bank account. It covered retroactive benefits to which he was entitled since March. It’s unclear whether I had anything to do with that. For (understandable) privacy reasons, the VEC can’t comment on individual cases.
“I’d like to think it was because of you, because you sent [the VEC] the email, and two days later I got paid,” Lee told me.
He’s currently looking for a job and has had a few phone interviews, but nothing in-person. The pickings are slim right now, Lee told me. If you’re an employer who’s looking to hire a driver with a class B CDL, let me know. I’ll forward your information to Lee.
Next up is Carla Peery who lives on Bent Mountain. She said she’s worked four years full-time as a nurse for her current employer. It cut her hours by more than half as a result of the pandemic.
“I am pleading with you to help me get into contact with someone from the VEC. I have emailed multiple times with no response. I have called all the numbers listed on the web sites, without ever being able to speak with someone,” Peery wrote in an email.
“I was approved for unemployment benefits, received my PIN number, received my ‘Monetary Determination,’ but [have] yet to receive my money.”
After I emailed Peery’s information to the VEC, Fogg responded that she and another VEC worker had called Peery, who didn’t answer. Peery later told me that’s because her cellphone service up on the mountain is spotty. Eventually, however, she was able to connect with the VEC. She contacted me with an update me this past Wednesday.
“After receiving 2 letters that said I qualified for benefits, it turns out, I actually made $10.00 more [in the weeks she worked reduced hours] than I was allowed in order to receive any unemployment benefits,” she wrote. “So my claim has now been denied. I wanted to thank you again for your help with this. It is greatly appreciated.”
Next up is the case of Billy Gibson, who lives in the Mount Pleasant area of southern Roanoke County. He and his wife Janette are retired and receive Social Security benefits. Billy, who’s 80, called me Tuesday because he and Janette had not received a federal stimulus payment they’d been expecting as a result of the CARES Act that Congress passed in March.
I called Katie Stutz, a spokeswoman for Sen. Tim Kaine. She didn’t offer great hope that Kaine’s office could be of much assistance, for certain reasons Stutz outlined off-the-record. But she said she would forward Billy Gibson’s information and concerns to staffers who handle constituent services for the senator.
Billy Gibson called me back Wednesday.
“My stimulus check was put in my account today!” he said.
Based on what I’d learned from Stutz, and my own knowledge that the federal bureaucracy never moves that quickly, I told Gibson the timing was most likely a happy coincidence.
With the case of Victoria Thompson, that’s a 1,000% certainty. She lives in Salem, and works full-time at a local dental lab. As you might imagine, the pandemic has greatly curtailed dentistry, and that’s translated into very little business for her employer.
Thompson, 62, got furloughed March 24. She registered with the VEC, elected to receive her benefits via a debit card, and has received two letters from the agency determining she’s eligible for unemployment. She’s confirmed her unemployed status weekly with the VEC.
When we spoke Thursday, Thompson said she hadn’t received the debit card, even though she’s been carefully watching her mail for five weeks. I asked her to take a photo of one of the VEC benefits determination letters and text it to me.
I was in the process of forwarding that to the agency when Thompson called me back — this was less than 15 minutes after her text. She had just checked her mail, and the debit card was in it. Hooray!
“You work REALLY fast,” Thompson said, chuckling.
Amazing, huh?
There are other readers I’m still trying to help. Let’s hope their problems get resolved so quickly.
