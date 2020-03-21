Congress is speeding through legislation to try to prevent an economic collapse as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
People who — less than a month ago — were likening democratic socialism to communist totalitarianism are now quite seriously considering sending $1,000 (or more) government checks to Americans.
But amid fear that’s sweeping the nation, some politicians are cautioning, “Not so fast.” One of them is freshman Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt.
He’s the only House member from Virginia who voted against the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. That easily passed early on March 14 with a healthy bipartisan majority of 363 votes, including the House GOP leadership.
The emergency funding measure provides more than $100 billion for paid sick leave and free coronavirus testing, expands food assistance and unemployment benefits, and requires employers to provide additional protections for health care workers.
It was the second piece of legislation taken up by Congress in response to the pandemic. Earlier, on March 4, Cline voted for a separate $8.3 billion emergency funding measure.
But he joined 39 other House Republicans to oppose the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. (Another 26 members — some of whom were self-quarantining — didn’t vote and one voted “present.”)
Howard McDowell of Staunton is one constituent who wants to know why. So Thursday afternoon I called the freshman Republican and asked.
Thursday, Cline was in Roanoke. He’d had a take-out lunch from a restaurant on the Roanoke City Market, he told me. All House members, he said, were awaiting a call to return to Washington and take up a third piece of emergency legislation being prepared in the Senate.
The third measure is the trillion-dollar stimulus bill that could include government checks to Americans.
Why did Cline vote against the second measure? I asked.
Cline acknowledged “there were a number of good things in that bill.” He said his vote against it was a matter of principle. He hadn’t had time to read the entire thing and he would not vote for it unless he had.
“I made a promise to voters not to vote for legislation until you know what’s in it,” Cline said. He added that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was trying to “bum rush an agreement through the House without giving us time to debate it fully. It’s a process that needs reform.”
In hindsight does he regret voting that way? I asked.
“I will always stand up for my constituents,” Cline replied.
Does he believe the coronavirus pandemic is a national emergency?
“Yes, absolutely,” the congressman replied. “This is a crisis unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”
The original Families First Act was more than 100 pages long, Cline added. It was the product of negotiation between the Trump administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The president was urging its passage.
Members of Congress were given scant time — under 30 minutes — to digest the measure before a vote was called, Cline said.
The origins were “[Treasury Secretary Steve] Mnuchin and Pelosi talking to each other by phone, and then out pops this bill with different parts that’s very complicated and not all parts of the deal, as outlined, were in the bill,” Cline said.
He added that his vote against the measure was later “proven correct” by the fact that the House had to almost immediately pass corrections to the original bill before it went to the Senate.
That’s because, Cline said, the initial measure failed to accomplish everything proponents promised. (Correcting legislation is hardly unusual in Congress.)
There was no recorded vote on the corrections bill — it passed by unanimous consent. Cline said he would have voted “Aye” on the correcting legislation if there had been a recorded vote.
But there were principled conservatives who voted in favor of the Family First Act from the get go — such as Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, and Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson.
Meanwhile, some of the most controversy-plagued and ridiculed Republicans in the House of Representatives joined Cline in voting against the bill.
One was Rep. Steve King of Iowa, whose racially charged anti-immigration statements and defenses of white nationalism have earned condemnation even by his GOP colleagues. They stripped King of his congressional committee assignments, perhaps the harshest punishment short of expulsion.
Another was Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina, who earned some infamy in 2009 when he shouted “You lie” at then-President Barack Obama during a speech to the House and the Senate. Wilson later apologized.
A third was Rep. Scott DesJarlais, a physician and family-values conservative from Tennessee. The “pro-life” lawmaker admitted during divorce proceedings to pressuring a pregnant mistress to have an abortion. She was one of at least six women with whom DesJarlais acknowledged having extramarital affairs.
A fourth was Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a former wresting coach at Ohio State. Opponents nicknamed the fierce Trump defender “Gym” after multiple former wrestlers accused Jordan of ignoring complaints about a team doctor sexually abusing scores of athletes. (He has denied any knowledge of abuse.)
A fifth was Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia. In December Loudermilk raised many eyebrows by comparing the impeachment of President Donald Trump in the House to the Jesus’ trial prior to the crucifixion.
And then there’s s Rep. Louie Gohmert, a former judge from Texas. He’s the congressman who nonsensically urged colleagues to support oil-drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge with an unusual argument. He claimed it would be a boon for Alaska’s caribou population, because warm oil flowing through pipelines makes the animals amorous. No kidding.
Gohmert later delayed passage of the corrections bill, too.
The point is this: Looking around and taking stock of who’s supporting something and who’s against it can — on occasion — be an instructive exercise for members of Congress. Because often, herd mentality is right.
It’s probably a wiser way forward than voting on principle along with the nuts and the freaks. Especially with a spreading pandemic when there’s little time to lose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ben is certainly in a select group.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.