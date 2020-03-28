Recall the Jan. 9 column in which I riffed on a “survey” from President Donald Trump, and a letter in which he invited yours truly to join the “Republican Presidential Task Force” to assure his reelection?
The fundraising gimmick arrived in the mail Jan. 7, a scant four days before China recorded its first coronavirus death. Among fears the survey stoked were “budget-busting federal spending” and “Big Government Socialism” that “the Democrat Party and its candidates are advocating.”
“I WON’T LET OUR NATION GO DOWN THAT BLEAK AND DESOLATE PATH,” the president vowed in paragraph 21 of the three-page letter.
That promise now seems kind of quaint, eh? Eleven weeks of hindsight and one international pandemic later, we have other things to worry about.
Frankly, it seems unfair now to go back and use hype from then against the president. I would never do such as thing. After all, Trump’s crystal ball is no more powerful than anyone else’s.
However, he sent me an identical letter begging for donations just last week, in the middle of momentous health, business, social and economic crises. That kind of changes things.
Dated “Monday morning,” it arrived Wednesday in an oversized envelope on my doorstep. That was one day before authorities declared the United States leads Earth in cases of the highly communicable, potentially deadly coronavirus.
Notably absent from the materials are any mention of “COVID-19,” “pandemic,” “social distancing” or “emergency stimulus.” Another unmentioned terms is “overwhelmed hospitals.”
Rather, the letter’s 15th paragraph notes that since Trump’s inauguration, “Record new jobs have been and continue to be created, the size of the federal government is being reined in.”
The 17th paragraph begins, “My foes are going all-out to sell the American people their Big Government Socialist laundry list of extremely costly Left-wing ideas.”
Here’s one of the questions from the survey: “Please note your approval or disapproval of the following policies being advanced by Democrats in Congress and the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates.” Among 16 “policies” cited is “Budget-busting federal spending.”
Shall we compare that overheated rhetoric to the harsh realities of recent days?
Retail stores, universities, public schools, and business and government offices all over the United States have shut down. Most restaurants that remain open offer takeout only. Public transportation has been halted. Have you seen many airliners in the sky lately? The few up there are mostly empty.
Justifiably, people are frightened out of their wits to shake hands.
Late Wednesday, the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate passed a $2 trillion emergency stimulus bill that will send $1,200 government checks to most American adults. (The House passed it Friday afternoon.)
The stimulus also included hundreds of billions of taxpayer bailouts for big corporations and small businesses and hundreds of billions in extra unemployment benefits. Congress already is talking about additional stimulus measures.
Thursday, the federal government reported that 3.3 million American workers had filed unemployment claims in the preceding week, the largest and most sudden increase in U.S. history.
Here’s another question from the survey: “Do you support replacing ObamaCare with free-market reforms that will protect individuals with pre-existing conditions, remove government’s costly and intrusive role, broaden access, enact medical liability reform and make health care more affordable for all Americans?”
Good grief, the government is shipping tens of thousands of respirators to hospitals whose coronavirus-infected patients are struggling to breathe.
Another passé question: “What actions do you believe we should take to ensure that America’s economy continues to prosper?” (Besides a fill-in-the-blank option, it offers four choices — additional tax cuts; fewer federal regulations; future trade deals; and “policies that will create new job training opportunities.”)
Seriously? The federal government is desperately trying to avoid a major depression. COVID-19 infections are spreading faster in the United States than anywhere else in world.
President Trump is talking about restarting the economy on April 12, while scientists scream that could take our nation even further down its current bleak and desolate path.
God help us.
As for President Trump, the least he could do is order his tone-deaf campaign to cancel and withdraw that dumb and divisive letter.
