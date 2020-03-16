Normally, this time of year I’m brimming with excitement. My NCAA bracket is ready — thanks to help from a couple of gambling friends here in town who pay close attention to college hoops.
And normally, that gets entered in Warren Buffett’s famed NCAA tournament bracket contest, which rewards perfection with a cool $1 million per year for life. Naturally, the jackpot spawns all kinds of daydreams about excesses such as private jet travel, elaborate chateaus in the south of France and lighting Cohiba cigars with flaming $100 bills.
But those dreams got dashed last week when the NCAA canceled its tournaments because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I got no chance to enter a bracket. Thus, I never bothered to consult “Frankie Four Eyes” or his associate, “Doc,” on my bracket picks.
Those are nicknames I’ve given to conceal their debauchery from their unsuspecting wives and friends who might otherwise be shocked. The coronavirus pandemic has dashed their plans, too.
Beneath respected-professional veneers, Frankie Four Eyes and Doc are degenerate gamblers. For them, March Madness resembles Halloween for a candy-starved kid. They shove everything aside, hop a jet to Las Vegas, and storm Sin City in the manner of Vikings who sacked English fishing villages in the Middle Ages.
This year, their initial plans were to set up a beachhead at the Aria, a swank hotel and casino on South Las Vegas Boulevard. It has 4,004 rooms, and the AAA travel guide rates The Aria “five diamonds.” It sports three palm-tree-ringed pools and a restaurant overseen by a James Beard award-winning chef.
Separately, the Forbes Travel Guide has rated The Aria Spa & Salon five stars, and the hotel boasts it’s “the largest five star-rated spa in the U.S.”
Their plans changed shortly after the NCAA decided to ban fans from its tournament games, but not in the way you might imagine. After a blizzard of canceled hotel reservations struck Las Vegas, Frankie Four Eyes and Doc saw it as an upgrade opportunity.
“When the [room] rates started dropping, we switched to The Venetian,” Doc told me. That’s an even more opulent joint less than a mile north along the Las Vegas strip.
Built a little more than 20 years ago for $1.5 billion, The Venetian is the second-largest hotel in the world. It has 4,049 rooms and 3,068 suites which go for up to $10,000 per night. It’s modeled after the famous Italian city and features architectural replicas of popular Venice landmarks, such as the Rialto Bridge and Palazzo Ducale.
Amenites at The Venetian include singing gondoliers who pilot boats on the hotel’s canals. The latter are quite an engineering feat, considering that Las Vegas lies in the Mojave Desert. Famed actress Sophia Loren helped dedicate the place when it opened in 1999.
As late as Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., Frankie’s and Doc’s Vegas plans were still on, although Frankie had adopted a somewhat fatalistic attitude. He sent me a text: “I’m heading to Las Vegas next week. It’s been nice knowing you.”
In my reply, I encouraged him to buy some extra life insurance and make yours truly the beneficiary.
In 2011, The Venetian opened the Cantor Race & Sportsbook, the first one in Las Vegas to be open 24 hours a day. It sounds like a nice place. But a couple of years ago, Frankie Four Eyes and Doc discovered an even more decadent venue. It’s known as the Westgate SuperBook.
According Vegasbetting.com, Westgate SuperBook has 30,000 square feet, and a video “wall” that’s 220 feet long by 18 feet tall. That means its video screen is almost as wide as football field is long.
It offers seating for more than 400 serious gamblers. Drinks are free if you’re wagering more than $50. The place also has its own food court.
A while back, Frankie described it to me as a paradise for sports-gambling reprobates. He compared it to a huge and sumptious movie theater with recliner seats and live video from just about every sporting contest in the world.
Gamblers there bet not only on the outcomes of games, but make all kinds of more exotic wagers, too. Such as: The added-together scores at halftime of any particular game; how many No. 1 seeded teams will make it to the NCAA Final Four; the highest point total scored by a winning team in the entire 68-team tournament; and whether a No. 16 seeded team will beat a No. 1 seed. Last time I checked the odds on that one were 6-to-1.
Then Thursday rolled around and the NCAA canceled its tournaments. Would that dissuade Frankie Four Eyes and Doc? No way! They could always stanch their gambling urges at the craps tables. They planned to make the trip anyway.
“We were still going to go when they canceled the tournament,” Doc reported. “But as the week went on, Vegas started shutting it all down so we canceled.”
In a later phone call, Frankie Four Eyes sounded glum.
“What am I going to do?” he moaned despondently. “I’ve already watched everything worth watching on Netflix.”
Later via text, Frankie hinted he thought steps being taken to combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, had gone too far.
“Nothing can convince me we’re not a generation of [pussycats],” Frankie Four Eyes wrote.
