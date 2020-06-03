When Donna awoke Tuesday, she rubbed her eyes and declared she’d had a peculiar dream.
“President Trump was outside a church in downtown Washington,” she said. “He stood there holding the Holy Bible the way a spokesmodel displays a toaster on ‘The Price is Right.’ Except he wasn’t smiling. He had a menacing grimace, like the face of a villain in a Batman movie.”
“That actually happened,” I said.
Later that day, our son Zach called from Minneapolis. He’s been living in a downtown apartment there since the beginning of May (a long story). It’s maybe 2 miles from the intersection where police slowly, flagrantly and horrifically killed George Floyd, a handcuffed black man, as Floyd screamed “I can’t breathe!” and as bystanders begged cops to stop kneeling on his neck.
“Dad, I had the strangest dream,” Zach began. “There were hundreds of peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House. The president decided he wanted to go for a walk there. So he had police and soldiers in riot gear clear the park by firing smoke grenades, pepper balls and rubber bullets at them. And maybe even tear gas, too.
“Trump was with his attorney general and others. They stood around for a pointless photo op, aimlessly glancing at each other for a few minutes, then walked back across Pennsylvania Avenue. It was so surreal!”’
“It was indeed surreal, but it wasn’t a dream,” I said. “That was on the television news.”
Monday, my daughter Anna called from Reston. She’s been having unusual dreams, too.
“I dreamt Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. was promoting face masks made with an image of a white guy in blackface and another person in Klan robes,” Anna said. “Jerry insisted it was the only face mask he would wear.”
“Not a dream,” I told her. “You may have seen that in one of Jerry’s tweets. He borrowed the image from Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical-school yearbook. He probably thought he was being clever.”
“So let me get this straight,” Anna replied. “Falwell’s wearing a medical mask with a racist image while racial demonstrations are sweeping the country? How does that not make things worse?”
“Welcome to spring 2020,” I rejoined. “Little makes sense. Right is wrong. Up is down. Cold is hot. Everything’s backward.”
Under the circumstances, it’s no wonder people think they’re dreaming, eh? It’s hard to believe demonstrations have gripped Roanoke, Lynchburg, Fredericksburg — even Manassas, the suburb where Donna grew up. Those aren’t the traditional places you think of when you hear terms like “civil unrest.”
Did you ever imagine you’d see police in riot gear guarding Valley View Walmart on WSLS (Channel 10)?
In some cities, a relatively small number of agitators appear to have infiltrated protests and fomented looting, arsons and vandalism. They’re probably from the left and the right. But they’re a drop in the bucket compared to the peaceful protesters, who are getting the blame.
These are strange times. Philadelphia, the “city of brotherly love,” has finally removed statues of Frank Rizzo, its race-baiting former mayor who once urged citizens to “Vote white!” The federal Drug Enforcement Administration is now doing surveillance of political protests.
Why? Is it because Trump doesn’t trust the FBI, which investigated his campaign for colluding with Russians?
Monday, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who’s charged with defending this country from outside enemies, urged governors to deploy troops and put down protests within their states. “Dominate the battle space” was his advice. My God, that’s going to end with peaceful protesters’ deaths.
(Esper on Wednesday told reporters that current conditions do not warrant using military forces for law enforcement in containing the protests.
)
And as fury over the recent killings of George Floyd and other African Americans grows, Trump claimed in a tweet that “ My Admin has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln.”
Good grief, what will he tweet next? That he’s done more for women than anyone since Susan B. Anthony? That his performance in the coronavirus pandemic has done more for health care than anything since Clara Barton founded the Red Cross? That he’s done more for Christians than anyone since Jesus?
I had my own dream earlier this week. That one featured George Will, the conservative columnist who rose to prominence in the 1970s. The former National Review editor was a fierce supporter of President Ronald Reagan. Now 79, Will’s still writing for The Washington Post.
He’s still conservative and still prickly, but Will’s no fan of Trump’s. In my dream, he penned an essay under the headline, “Trump must be removed. So must his congressional enablers.” It opened with alternating images of a spoiled toddler and a demented king.
“This unraveling presidency began with the Crybaby-in-Chief banging his spoon on his highchair tray to protest a photograph — a photograph — showing that his inauguration crowd the day before had been smaller than the one four years previous.
“Since then, this weak person’s idea of a strong person, this chest-pounding advertisement of his own gnawing insecurities, this low-rent Lear raging on his Twitter-heath has proven that the phrase malignant buffoon is not an oxymoron.”
That wasn’t a dream either. Will actually wrote those sentences. They might be the finest and most accurate he’s ever composed. You should read that essay.
All the above presages an interesting summer for Washington, D.C.
Imagine millions of protesters from across the nation descending upon the capital for the July 4th weekend. Imagine them challenging Trump, and parading past the White House for hours, shouting “I can’t breathe,” “Hands up, don’t shoot!” and demanding the president’s ouster.
Imagine torch-bearing white nationalists, like those who showed up in Charlottesville in 2017. Or a Kent State-style massacre by the National Guard, like the one that occurred in Ohio 50 years ago.
Under the circumstances, it’s all within the realm of possibility. God help us, there’s a rough ride ahead.
More fake news. More perpetuated lies from the left.
I'd like you to point out even one thing in this piece that's a lie.
Thank you Dan C. If you'll permit me to say so, this may your best column in a while as well. Sad for the circumstances, but still - welcome back. Under the column of "wait, there's more!" - James Mattis also came out with a column not exactly flattering to the Fuhrer. Think how bad things have to be for that to happen. Published in the Atlantic. It's sobering., but compelling. Maybe we need these attacks on decency and civil liberties for us to appreciate them. Anyway, keep the faith and I hope all of our families stay safe.
