Minutes before noon Monday, Bobby and Sandy Walton stepped out the rear door of their townhouse in southwest Roanoke and into a world awash with uncertainty and infection.
On their tiny back patio, they set up a portable loudspeaker and pressed a “play” button. In seconds, “America the Beautiful” was sounding through the small subdivision. That night at 8 o’clock, they did it again, with a version of “Amazing Grace” by LeeAnn Rimes.
The ritual-in-the-making continued, and neighbors began popping out onto their porches and patios to listen. Some turned on their cellphone flashlights and waved them “like we were at a Stones concert, or something,” said neighbor Kathy Vanness.
Call it a small dose of serenity and connectedness in a world consumed by fear and social distancing.
I witnessed this Tuesday night, from the front porch of a house owned by Vanness and her husband, Steve Cronemeyer. (No, we did not shake hands. Yes, I stayed back 6 feet.)
Vanness is a Covington native who worked in finance for Roanoke College; Cronemeyer was raised in Charlottesville and worked public affairs for Verizon. Both are retired. Like most of us, they’re novices when it comes to avoiding social interaction. That’s one of the tough parts of this pandemic.
They and the Waltons live in Colonial Green, a relatively new community of 52 single-family houses, townhouses and duplexes off Colonial Avenue near Ogden Road. Both couples have been there roughly a dozen years.
Bobby Walton is retired from Yokohama Tire in Salem; Sandy works for Roanoke County performing real estate tax appraisals. (Both are Roanoke natives.) As is the case with many, she’s been doing her job from home.
“It was kind of depressing to be here and confined,” Sandy Walton told me by phone on Wednesday.
To cheer up their short stretch of townhomes, she strung some Christmas lights on their patio fence. A few other neighbors did the same.
Meanwhile, Bobby was communicating online with an acquaintance he’d made on a Facebook group for owners of Yorkshire terriers. The woman lives in Milan, Italy, he said.
“She posted that she needed a prayer for her country, that her country was dying,” Bobby Walton told me. “I posted back that I would definitely pray for her.”
A bit later, the woman in Italy sent him videos of Italians singing in the streets — but keeping their distance — “to cheer people up,” Bobby Walton told me. It sparked an idea.
He chuckled and noted he and Sandy are not exactly Broadway-quality crooners.
“I said, ‘Well, we do not sing, but let’s put a loudspeaker outside,’ ” Bobby Walton said. And thus began the mini-ritual.
Vanness and Cronemeyer were pleased to hear the patio debut of “America the Beautiful.” It seemed to be a one-off, until Monday night rolled around and they heard a different tune.
Vanness said at first she suspected it was a car passing their house with its radio volume up and the windows down.
“We came out on the porch to see what that was,” she said.
“We weren’t sure where it was coming from,” Cronemeyer added.
“It” was the Waltons’ loudspeaker and Rimes’ unaccompanied version of “Amazing Grace.”
“It was so beautiful, and another couple down on the corner came out and listened,” Vanness said. “It was just unexpected, but very nice, and uplifting. ... And at the end of the song, we just all broke out in applause and kind of talked to each other from across the yard, and it was nice.”
“It’s a way to keep connected, and to see folks, you know, you normally would see a whole lot more often,” Cronemeyer said. “We would typically go out, walking our dogs and go over and walk up and chat with our neighbors.
“But with social distancing, that’s not the thing to do,” he added. “This is kind of a way to keep in touch, and talk to everybody about what they’re doing and feeling, and what we’re doing and feeling.”
It was raining lightly Tuesday evening when I parked my car in front of their house, shortly before 8. Just prior to the appointed hour, the raindrops stopped and a chilly breeze blew over the street. The Waltons’ back door opened and they hauled the loudspeaker onto their patio.
As Rimes sang, Cronemeyer and Vanness swayed to the sweet sound. For a moment, it seemed, their shoulders relaxed and their concerns about the coronavirus paused. At the end, we clapped and whooped.
“At least it didn’t pour down rain,” Bobby Walton shouted.
“I’d like to see more of this,” he added. “If we can throw a little bit of hope in here, that’s all we need.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.