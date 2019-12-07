One day in the future, a letter from a venerable Roanoke law firm may arrive at your house. The one that showed up in our mailbox Wednesday was for my adult daughter Anna. She lives in Reston.
On the envelope, in bold red caps above Anna’s name and our address was this caution: “CONFIDENTIAL — TO BE OPENED BY ADDRESSEE ONLY.” In the lower left corner were the unbolded words “ADVERTISING MATERIAL TIME SENSITIVE — PLEASE OPEN IMMEDIATELY.”
What business could Copenhaver, Ellett & Derrico, the esteemed Roanoke law practice on Franklin Road, have with Anna? I wondered.
Of course, I followed the “OPEN IMMEDIATELY” advice, instead of the bold red warning. When I tore open the envelope, I found a letter that began:
“Dear Anna, My name is Michelle Derrico, and I am a local criminal defense attorney. A recent review of public records indicates that on 11/07/2019 you were charged with Petit Larceny. A criminal offense in the Commonwealth of Virginia should be taken seriously. If convicted, it may have adverse effects on your life.”
At the top of the letter was a case number in Roanoke General District Court.
Gadzooks! A theft charge? Against the sweetest member of the Casey brood? I later learned from Roanoke police that the case stemmed from an alleged shoplifting incident at Valley View Mall. I was aghast.
Donna and I did the best we could to raise four upstanding, law-abiding members of society. I always warned our kids (the youngest is now 21) against common thievery and other crimes.
“Never, ever, shoplift,” I’d tell them sternly. “It’s wrong, and it could haunt the rest of your life. Instead, become a Wall Street banker and steal millions. They never get caught.”
Apparently, my youngest daughter forgot this advice.
Anyway, I called Anna in Reston. She answered her cellphone immediately.
“Hi, Dad,” she said. “What’s up?”
“Anna-banana, where were you on Nov. 7?” I began.
“I dunno,” she said. “Why?”
“Were you in Roanoke?” I asked. “On a little shoplifting escapade? Did the cops charge you with petit larceny? Which you conveniently forgot to mention when we sat down for Thanksgiving dinner?”
Anna snickered, and said, “What are you talking about, Dad?”
“This is no laughing matter,” I replied. I described the letter from Copenhaver, Ellett & Derrico. I also read to her the potential life-altering consequences that it cautions a conviction for petit larceny could have for the future.
“This crime may show up on a criminal background check,” the letter notes. Worse was “possible loss of your current employment and reputation” and “hefty fines, potential time in jail and hours of community service.”
“If a judge sentences you to 30 days, how are you going to explain your absence at work?” I asked.
Anna swore she wasn’t in Roanoke on the day in question. Nor, she claimed, was she anywhere stealing anything, on that or any other day. Unfortunately, it’s her dad’s nature to be skeptical.
“This letter says differently,” I replied. “Copenhaver, Ellett & Derrico is no rinky-dink ‘Better Call Saul’ operation. It’s a highly respected law firm. They’ve been around more than 50 years. Virginia judges and commonwealth’s attorneys have cut their teeth there.”
“I don’t care, Dad,” Anna said, sounding irritated. “It wasn’t me. I’ve got to go.” Click!
A few hours later she called back and her voice had a triumphant tone.
“I checked the online court records,” Anna said. “Those say Anna Casey charged with petit larceny Nov. 7 lives in Blacksburg. She has a different birthday, too. Now will you believe I didn’t get charged with stealing?”
Of course, I had to look that up myself. What she said checked out. Roanoke police later told me their suspect is eight years younger than my Anna.
How strange.
Next I called Michelle Derrico. I was curious how the revered law firm of Copenhaver, Ellett & Derrico could have gotten so mixed up.
At the bottom of the letter is fine print that notes: “If this letter was received in error, you were not charged with the violation listed, or are not a defendant in this lawsuit, please disregard this letter.”
Derrico said, “We pay a service that does public records checks” and sends out solicitation letters. And, “a number of attorneys use services like that.”
I knew this is a common practice of certain lawyers who spend a lot of time in traffic court. Friends who’ve gotten speeding tickets have told me about it. I wasn’t aware such attorney solicitations extended to criminal charges, though.
According to the Virginia State Bar, the gimmick is legal and ethical so long as the communications are marked “Advertising” on both the letter and its envelope. Some other regulations apply, too.
For example, “A lawyer shall not make a false or misleading communication” in solicitations, according to the Virginia State Bar’s “Rules of Professional Conduct. But that proscription appears to apply only to statements “about the lawyer or the lawyer’s services” — or fees, or comparisons to other attorneys.
Nowhere could I find anything in the Virginia State Bar’s “Legal Ethics Opinion 1750 — Lawyer Advertising and Solicitation” regarding false or misleading statements about potential clients.
Derrico said she had no idea how her marketing service confused the other Anna Casey with our Anna Casey, or how the company determined that Anna lived on Tillett Road in Roanoke. (That was our Anna’s address of record until 2014.)
But it’s not the first the time one of Copenhaver, Ellett & Derrico’s solicitation letters with the right name wound up at the wrong address, she said.
“Occasionally I get calls or emails from people who are rather ticked off,” Derrico told me. “And all I can do is apologize for the mix-up.”
She referred me to Postali, a Columbus, Ohio, company that bills itself to lawyers as “your strategic legal marketing team.” Friday, I spoke with Shayne Daugherty, the company’s chief technical officer. He also oversees its direct mail program. He confirmed Postali sent the letter.
The company got Anna Casey’s name and birth date from public court records, Daugherty said. But those had no complete address. So Postali went looking in other databases it has access to. That process yielded Anna Casey on Tillett Road in Roanoke.
No birth date information was associated with that address, however. Thus it could not be ruled out. So — presto! — Postali generated the letter.
“We have high standards for accuracy,” Daugherty said.
“Did every Anna Casey get a letter like this?” I asked him. The answer was no. Our Anna was the only one.
“We actually have a pretty complicated process that achieves a pretty high accuracy rate,” he told me. “But even if you’re 99% accurate, this happens sometimes.”
Postali’s website says the company began sending direct mail letters for attorneys in 2009. “By 2012, we had mailed 2 million letters,” the company’s website notes.
Now you know how this kind of thing happens.
And some day, if you find a letter from a distinguished Roanoke law firm in your mailbox, and it suggests a loved one has been charged with first-degree murder — or genocide, or a lesser crime like arson or even petty theft — don’t let it bother you.
It could just be a simple mistake.
