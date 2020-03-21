Virginia health officials said Saturday there are 152 cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
That's an increase of 38 cases over the 114 reported by the state on Friday.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the state is changing testing criteria to give priority to medical staff treating people with the virus.
Northam also said the state is working to get more supplies like masks and gowns, and the governor has issued an executive order to allow hospitals and nursing homes to add more beds to deal with the pandemic.
In the greater Roanoke area, four cases had been confirmed as of Friday evening: a person who lives in Lexington; a woman in her 60s who lives in the West Piedmont Health District -- which includes Franklin, Patrick and Henry counties -- and who is isolated at home; a man in his 30s who lives in the Central Virginia Health District -- which includes Bedford County and Lynchburg -- and is isolated at home; and a Botetourt County woman in her 80s who is at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
This breaking news report will be updated.
