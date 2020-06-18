Carvins Cove, one of the Roanoke Valley’s primary water sources, went above full pond on Wednesday for the second time in a month and only the second time since the historic flood of 1985.
The extremely wet spring has swelled the public reservoir straddling Roanoke and Botetourt counties , even with tunnel gates that can divert excess water from Tinker or Catawba creeks closed for the past year.
The cove’s historical average from 1987 to present is 1,168.9 feet of elevation for the week of June 11-17, with full pond at 1,170 feet, according to Sarah Baumgardner, spokeswoman for the Western Virginia Water Authority.
On Wednesday, the cove reached 1,172.5 feet as measured at the spillway of the 80-foot concrete dam. The level dropped overnight into Thursday. The dam is designed to withstand a much higher overflow.
