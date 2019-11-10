Carilion Clinic’s plan for $300 million expansions of Roanoke Memorial Hospital, a nearby behavioral health hospital and adjacent parking facilities begins its path toward needed city approvals Monday.
Roanoke’s planning commission will consider an application to rezone or change conditions on eight parcels on or near South Jefferson Street to make way for Carilion’s ambitious building projects.
Carilion also is asking the city to vacate a block of Crystal Spring Avenue between McClanahan Street and Evans Mill Road — which currently passes beneath a Carilion building — to make room for the growth.
The commission, meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday, will host a public hearing on the plans before voting. Final approval must come from the Roanoke City Council, which likely will consider the application during its 7 p.m. Nov. 18 meeting.
Carilion executives have said they plan to spend $1 billion over the next seven years on capital improvements to their facilities, including $200 million to equip new buildings.
The centerpiece of the plan is the Roanoke Memorial expansion. The new wing will offer 486,000 square feet on what is currently some former public tennis courts, planning documents filed to the city show. The tower, which is expected to match the 200-foot height of the existing hospital, will rest upon an underground parking garage for up to 200 vehicles.
The new space will be dedicated to emergency and cardiovascular services, according to Carilion.
The hospital’s existing emergency room will expand into the new space and have 95 beds. Cardiovascular services and patients will be consolidated in the expansion. Currently they’re scattered across Roanoke Memorial.
The expansion also will include a 40-bed observational unit for patients still being assessed to see if they need to be admitted to the hospital.
Across Jefferson Street, the existing 85,000-square-foot rehab center will be replaced with a 160,000-square-foot building at the corner of Jefferson and McClanahan, the planning documents indicate. It will include a separate emergency room for behavioral health patients.
An existing Carilion parking garage on Crystal Spring will be expanded by several hundred spaces into the area between the new behavioral health hospital and the existing cancer center, according to the planning documents. The garage might include some office space on the top floor, and the facade of the structure facing Jefferson Street will be designed with the appearance of an office building rather than a parking garage, the planning documents say.
The two sides of the Carilion campus will be connected by a pedestrian bridge across Jefferson Street, according to the plan.
Construction is expected to begin next spring — after the Western Virginia Water Authority relocates its pump station from the Roanoke Memorial expansion site. Carilion will cover the $8 million cost, authority officials said earlier this year.
