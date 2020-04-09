Carilion Clinic said this week that "a small number of employees" have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dr. Paul Skolnik, chair of medicine and an infectious disease specialist.
No additional information about the employees' positions, locations or dates of confirmation was released. Carilion spokesman Chris Turnbull said Thursday that the health system is not providing additional information or saying how many internal cases have been found.
"We've also had to isolate many employees out of an abundance of caution, until tracing and testing can rule out potential COVID-19 positivity," Skolnik said in a video news release recorded this week.
He said the cause of the infections could be either work- or community-related.
"If an employee is sick on the job, they're immediately asked to self-isolate," Skolnik said.
"If COVID-19 is suspected, they're tested and will remain isolated until the test results have returned," he added. "In the meantime, any co-workers and patients with whom they've come into contact are traced and isolated as well."
Isolating employees and others "can have an impact on staffing and ... personal protective equipment, or PPE levels, which is why the Virginia Department of Health prioritizes COVID-19 testing for health care workers, EMS workers and hospitalized patients," Skolnik said.
Skolnik said Carilion is now implementing masking guidelines for all employees, patients and visitors.
The Roanoke Times has requested information from LewisGale regarding updates on any testing its employees might have undergone recently.
Roanoke County also announced a positive COVID-19 result from one of its employees.
In a news release issued Thursday, Roanoke County Administrator Dan O'Donnell did not identify the position of the worker.
“The individual was last in the workplace on Saturday and began exhibiting mild symptoms on Sunday,” O’Donnell said. “The employee has remained at home since then and is being treated there."
O'Donnell said the county has been working with the Virginia Department of Health to notify others who might have been exposed, but did not give additional information about that process.
Virginia's death toll from COVID-19 has now entered triple digits, with the Virginia Department of Health website on Thursday reporting 109 fatalities, an increase of 34 since Wednesday.
As of late Wednesday, 35 of the deaths had been reported at a single facility, Canterbury Rehabilitation & Heathcare in Henrico County.
The state has now tested 33,026 patients and reports 4,042 cases. Some 685 have now been hospitalized or were treated at a hospital.
A coronavirus patient in the Central Virginia Health District has also now died from the disease, the first COVID-19 fatality in that area, the health department announced Wednesday evening. No other information was released.
The district includes Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell. As of Thursday morning, the health department was reporting the following COVID-19 case totals for those areas: Amherst, nine; Appomattox, four; Bedford, 12; Campbell, four; and Lynchburg, 21.
In the New River Health District, Floyd County is now reporting one incident of COVID-19. Also in that district, Montgomery and Pulaski counties also increased by one patient Thursday, to hit 17 and three, respectively. Radford remained the same with its single case.
Roanoke increased by one patient and now reports 15 cases; Franklin County also rose by one and is now at 13. Numbers are unchanged for Roanoke County with nine, Botetourt County with 18, Salem with one and Lexington with three.
This is a breaking news post and will be updated.
