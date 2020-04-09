"A small number of employees" at Carilion Clinic have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dr. Paul Skolnik, chair of medicine and an infectious disease specialist.
No additional information about the employees' positions, locations or dates of confirmation was released. Carilion spokesman Chris Turnbull said Thursday that the health system is not providing additional details or saying how many internal cases have been found.
"Many employees" have been isolated until tracing and testing can rule out further cases of COVID-19, Skolnik said in a video news release recorded this week.
He said the cause of the infections could be either work- or community-related.
"If an employee is sick on the job, they're immediately asked to self-isolate," he said. If COVID-19 is suspected, the employee is tested and remains isolated until the test results have returned, he said. "In the meantime, any co-workers and patients with whom they've come into contact are traced and isolated as well."
Skolnik said Carilion is now implementing masking guidelines for all employees, patients and visitors.
LewisGale has not yet responded to a query about whether any positive cases have been reported among its employees.
Roanoke County also announced a positive COVID-19 result from one of its employees.
In a news release Thursday, Roanoke County Administrator Dan O'Donnell did not identify the position of the worker. He said the employee did not contract the virus at work, but rather in a "group setting outside of any County facility." County spokeswoman Amy Whittaker said that was determined by speaking to the employee, and through the health department's investigative process.
The employee was last in the workplace on Saturday and started exhibiting mild symptoms the next day, O'Donnell said. The person is being treated at home, he said.
A coronavirus patient in the Central Virginia Health District has also now died from the disease, the first COVID-19 fatality in that area, the health department announced Wednesday evening. No other information was released. The district includes Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell.
Roanoke increased by one patient and now reports 15 cases; Franklin County also rose by one and is now at 13. Numbers are unchanged for Roanoke County with nine, Botetourt County with 18, Salem with one and Lexington with three.
In the New River Health District, Montgomery and Pulaski counties increased by one patient each Thursday, to hit 17 and three, respectively. Radford still reports one case.
Thursday morning, the health department's website showed a positive case in Floyd County, which would have been its first. Later in the day, health department spokesman Robert Parker acknowledged that was the result of a data error.
The mistake came to light after a Facebook post by Sheriff Brian Craig, who cautioned residents that the false positive should not downplay the threat of COVID-19, which he warned exists in the majority of the counties in the state.
"Please continue with the appropriate safety protocols to keep you and your family safe," Craig wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.