Carilion Clinic on Wednesday said it has now treated six patients in the region who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Only one of those has required hospitalization, Carilion said, while the other five are self-isolated at their own homes.
That's an uptick of two cases since Carilion said Tuesday it had treated four regional patients for the coronavirus.
Carilion is not releasing the localities of people testing positive for COVID-19, and the health department has yet to put out a news release about the new cases.
Last week, Carilion reported that a Botetourt County woman in her 80s who went to the hospital March 16 with symptoms of the disease was tested and admitted to an isolation unit. Her test result from a commercial lab came back positive March 19. She was the first positive case in the Roanoke region.
The Virginia Department of Health is currently reporting 290 positive cases in the state, with 45 hospitalizations and seven deaths. Those numbers reflect only cases the state knew about as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. The health department map shows one case each in Franklin, Bedford, Botetourt and Rockbridge counties.
The tally does not yet include the case of a Radford University student whose positive COVID-19 test was announced Tuesday. That patient, a woman in her 20s, is self-isolating at an off-campus location after returning from spring break, according to the university.
The university did not release the student's identity or information and said it had not been in contact with her. It was not immediately clear where or by whom the student had been tested.
