Carilion Clinic on Monday said it has relaxed visitation restrictions and will now allow someone to accompany patients for most procedures.
The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases in Virginia increased by 380 on Monday to 54,886. This marks the first time the number of daily cases fell below the 400 mark since April 16.
The Virginia Department of Health also reported Monday that six more people have died, bringing the total deaths to 1,552. Hospitalizations rose by 52 to 5,588.
Carilion in March had curtailed visitors to reduce the spread of the virus. It said it is phasing in visitors with plans to increase them over the next month. However, plans could change if COVID-19 cases increase in the region.
Carilion last week began to allow a household member to accompany patients undergoing outpatient surgery and emergency care. Starting Tuesday, the visitor no longer needs to live in the same home.
End-of-life patients can have up to four visitors, up from two.
Inpatients will be able to have one visitor a day, and laboring moms can have one visitor and a support person, such as a doula.
On June 24, Carilon plans to allow one visitor to be with patients at its clinics and urgent care.
All visitors will be screened and required to wear a face covering.
