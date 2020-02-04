Roanoke ex-mayor David Bowers announced Tuesday he's running again for that office as an independent, setting up a possible challenge to incumbent Democrat Sherman Lea in November, should Lea seek reelection.
A lawyer, Bowers, 67, is the second candidate to announce for municipal elections that the council voted late last year to move to November. Lea is expected to announce his plans soon. Luke Priddy, 28, state Sen. John Edwards' chief of staff, has launched a bid for a Democratic Party nomination to run for a council seat.
The mayor's office and three council seats will be on the November ballot. The council members currently occupying those seats are Michelle Davis, an independent who is not seeking reelection, Anita Price and Trish White-Boyd, both Democrats who are undecided as to whether they will run again.
While saying it was good to take a break from office after not seeking reelection four years ago, Bowers admitted he missed the office he held for a total of 16 years.
"I didn't take too well to retirement ... from public office," he said.
If voters return him to office, he said, he'll seek to be a better listener for Roanokers. He criticized the current council for repeatedly failing to listen to its constituents.
"It's our democracy and it doesn't work if you don't listen to the citizens," he said.
Bowers previously spent 24 years on the council, beginning with eight years as a councilman before being elected mayor in 1992. After two terms, he was unseated by Republican Ralph Smith in a three-way race in 2000 that split the vote.
In 2006 he ran a failed bid to regain a council seat before running for mayor as an independent in 2008 and defeating Democratic incumbent Nelson Harris. Bowers was reelected mayor as a Democrat in 2012.
Bowers chose not to seek reelection in 2015, and nine days later he caused a national scene with a memo on mayoral letterhead in which he compared the threat of Syrian refugees to the United States government's decision to intern Japanese-Americans during World War II. After several days of national coverage and local furor, Bowers apologized. By the time he left office a few months later, he was back to his jovial self.
