Monday was the first day of Roanoke County Public Schools delivering lunches to students during the school shutdown prompted by the COVID-19 p…

Other school meal services in the Roanoke and New River valleys

Botetourt County Public Schools students can pick up the day's breakfast and lunch in their school lobby from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. beginning Tuesday. Delivery will be available starting Thursday.

Franklin County Public Schools students can pick up lunch and breakfast for the following day at each elementary school location and Benjamin Franklin Middle School between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. starting Tuesday.

Montgomery County Public Schools started its meal delivery service on Monday morning. Meals are delivered four hours later than the usual pick up time.

Pulaski County Public Schools planned to offer meal deliveries on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, according to its website. That service was scheduled to start Wednesday. The division also planned 15 distribution sites for pickup, Superintendent Kevin Siers said in a text on Monday.

Radford City Schools started its meal delivery service on Monday and delivered to 233 students, according to its Facebook page.

Roanoke City Public Schools planned to start delivery service Tuesday. Delivery will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays at regular bus stops. Meals will also be available for curbside pickup from noon to 1 p.m. at both Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools.

Salem City Schools planned to start delivery on Tuesday by using special bus routes, according to its website.