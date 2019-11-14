Roanoke's Fire Station No. 7 has been demolished but those nostalgic for the nearly century-old former landmark can get their own piece of history on Saturday when bricks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The brick distribution will take place in the parking lot of Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, 1837 Grandin Road S.W., and will be limited to one brick per adult.
Roanoke is replacing the firehouse with a larger station on roughly the same footprint along Memorial Avenue. The modern structure will be able to accommodate today's larger fire apparatus and gear and will have improved living quarters and other features for both men and women.
