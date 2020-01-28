DALEVILLE — A major revenue stream for Botetourt County has grown wider, as its latest real estate assessment saw an average increase of more than 9% in property values over the past four years.
In a presentation Tuesday for the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, appraiser Gary Eanes told the board the county saw increases in all major real estate categories. The market value of residential real estate went up 11%, commercial properties went up 10% and agricultural property went up 5%.
Botetourt reassesses property values every four years for the purposes of levying real estate tax. The 9.32% increase since 2016 is the equivalent of a 2.33% increase annually.
Eanes is vice president and owner of Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group, which conducted the reassessment for the county. He provided figures showing how this compared with nearby localities. Roanoke and Roanoke County, which conduct annual reassessments, saw values go up by 3.3% and 3.17%, respectively.
The rise in values heralds an economic uptick, as the 2016 Botetourt reassessment found virtually no change in property values.
The county’s current tax rate is 79 cents per $100 of assessed value, meaning a property owner with a house assessed at $100,000 would owe $790 in annual real estate tax.
In preparing the next fiscal year’s budget, supervisors will have the option of lowering the tax rate to ease the burden on property owners. State law requires the board to either hold a public hearing to advertise the tax increase, or lower the rate such that the effective tax increase for property owners is 1 % or less.
For property owners who disagree with their new assessment, Wampler-Eanes is holding appeal hearings at the county administration offices at the Greenfield Education and Training Center in Daleville through Feb. 7.
At the meeting, the county also unveiled a new marketing logo that purportedly leans into a homegrown nickname for the county, “BOCO.”
The colorful arrangement of letters replaces the first “O” in “BOCO” with a cinquefoil, a stylized five-petaled flower that was a major component of the seal of Baron Botetourt. The fourth Baron Botetourt, Norborne Berkeley, was the royal governor of the Colony of Virginia from 1768 to 1770, and the county name honors his memory.
“It is contemporary without being trendy, and it’s rooted in the rich history of your region,” said Tony Pearman, CEO of Roanoke advertising firm Access, which designed the logo.
Deputy County Administrator David Moorman called the new logo “fresh and forward looking, for our next 250 years.”
Regarding the previous 250 years, Botetourt County is preparing to celebrate its 250th anniversary with a yearlong series of events that begins Saturday with a launch event from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lord Botetourt High School. Admission is free. Brett Watts, meteorologist with WDBJ (Channel 7), will serve as master of ceremonies, and retired legislator and Judge Malfourd “Bo” Trumbo will be the keynote speaker. The event will also feature historical exhibits, music, school groups and cake .
For a view of the full schedule of anniversary events, visit https://250th.botetourtva.gov.
