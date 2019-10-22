Botetourt and Franklin counties have lifted bans on outdoor burning.
Recent rain and the expectation of rain in coming days led Botetourt County officials to lift the ban Tuesday, the county announced.
Franklin County’s ban will be lifted at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Widespread drought over the past weeks led to dozens of counties instituting burn bans to prevent the risk of wildfires.
As of Tuesday evening, Montgomery and Floyd counties still had burn bans in place.
“Even though the burn ban has now been lifted, Virginia state law always requires anyone who burns outdoors to take precautions before igniting the fire to prevent the fire from spreading,” a Botetourt County official said in a news release.
“Recommended precautions include clearing all flammable material away from the burn area, having water and tools available to extinguish the fire, and avoiding burning on windy days.”
