FINCASTLE — The Botetourt County School Board on Monday appointed Jonathan Russ as superintendent, and he will begin work Wednesday. Russ, a Southwest Virginia native, comes from Fredericksburg City Public Schools.
"We're going to work hard, but we're going to have fun," Russ said as he introduced himself to an audience of about 30 people who gathered for the announcement.
Russ, who has 29 years of experience in education, was most recently deputy superintendent. He also has been a teacher, assistant principal, principal, director of assessment and accountability, director of human resources and chief administration officer.
"Our school board is confident that Dr. Russ is a great fit for Botetourt County and will provide the leadership to achieve the high expectations we have for our division," said school board Chair Michelle Crook.
Russ said he plans to visit classrooms often to get to know the students of Botetourt County.
"I've learned over the 29 years I've done this, education today takes all of us," he said. "It is not a superintendent who's going to come in and make decisions and that's what it's going to be. This is a community effort."
Russ has a bachelor's degree in math from Emory and Henry University, a master's degree in education from George Mason University and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Virginia Tech. He is married to Brenda Russ and has four children.
The school board unanimously approved Russ' appointment a little over two months after the resignation of Lisa Chen, who had been superintendent for less than a year. Crook described the separation as amicable, though Chen had given no indication she planned to resign. Chen remains employed through the end of the month, but did not continue in an active leadership role. Instead, the school board appointed retired educator Larry Massie as interim superintendent.
Crook on Monday said Russ was "the whole package" when it came to his experience and meeting the district's needs. He has held positions in "just about every aspect of school operations," understands curriculum and instruction and knows finance well, Crook said.
Russ acknowledged it was a challenging time to take over as superintendent during the COVID-19 pandemic, but said he was looking forward to getting started.
The school board received 37 superintendent applications and interviewed six applicants, according to Crook. Russ' application quickly rose to top, she said.
His initial contract is for three years, and he will be paid an annual salary of $165,000, Crook said.
Russ, a native of Washington County, joked when introducing himself that he had lost some of his southern accent during his years in Fredericksburg.
"Now I can speak like how I'm used to — how I was taught to," he said.
