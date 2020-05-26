Roanoke and Botetourt counties entered into a new agreement Tuesday that will transfer ownership of the Read Mountain Fire Station.
The new agreement transfers the management and fiscal responsibilities of the station to Botetourt County. The station is located on Botetourt County land, but Roanoke County was fiscally responsible for the station and its operations based on an agreement that went into effect in 1990.
Both of the county boards of supervisors unanimously approved the new agreement Tuesday.
The agreement shows how much things have changed in 30 years. At the time, Botetourt County did not have any fire or EMS infrastructure, Botetourt Fire & EMS chief Jason Ferguson said. Roanoke County operated a fire and rescue department with formal infrastructure and leadership, so it took on the responsibility for the station.
The new agreement begins July 1, when Botetourt County will take ownership of the station and all of its vehicles, four of which belonged to Roanoke County but were donated through a resolution passed Tuesday. Roanoke County staff said it decided to donate the vehicles to continue the service level in the area, where firefighters respond to incidents in both counties.
Roanoke County will also supply $20,000 in fire and EMS equipment per year to be used at the station. Fire and EMS Chief Steve Simon said the department plans to apply for grant funding from the Virginia Department of Fire Programs annually to cover these costs.
Roanoke County estimates it will save about $30,000 per year in facility and apparatus maintenance costs and $7,000 per year in workers compensation and Line of Duty Act benefits.
“Now is the time to be looking toward the future,” Roanoke County Supervisor Phil North said. “I think this agreement is better than the one we had before.”
The agreement has a five year term, which will automatically renew unless either party gives a 12 month notice that it does not wish to renew. If Botetourt County were to cease fire and rescue services out of the Read Mountain fire station, Roanoke County would have a right of first refusal to purchase the station, located at 43 Eastpark Drive.
Ferguson told the board of supervisors Tuesday that he doesn’t expect to lose any volunteers because of the transfer to Botetourt County’s system. Both counties will keep the same number of staff stationed there.
Ferguson said that Botetourt County Fire-EMS will look at partnering with the Read Mountain rescue organization in acquiring a larger capacity tanker truck for the station and paying for needed building renovations.
In 2019, the Read Mountain station responded to 773 fire and rescue incidents, which accounted for about 5% of Roanoke County’s total.
