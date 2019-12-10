Botetourt County dumped more trash in its landfill than allowed by a state permit, a violation that has drawn a civil penalty of $30,660.
An inspection by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, conducted one month after the company County Waste assumed operations of the landfill, found that the disposal limit of 150 tons a day was exceeded by 22 tons on Nov. 19, 2018.
Follow-up inspections at the Troutville facility found another 18 violations of the daily limit through June 28, 2019, ranging from 1,000 pounds to 43 tons, according to a written agreement recently reached between DEQ and the county.
Landfill operators also failed cover trash overnight with at least 6 inches of soil, as required by state regulations, and neglected to conduct self-inspections and notify DEQ of the violations, according to the consent order.
Cody Sexton, assistant to the Botetourt County administrator, said County Waste assumed responsibility and paid the $30,660 to the county, which in turn will pay the state.
All of the problems have since been corrected, in large part by a DEQ decision in July 2019 to amend the landfill’s permit to allow up to 300 tons per day.
DEQ did not document any harm to human health or the environment, according to Nelson Dail, deputy regional director of the agency’s Blue Ridge office.
Botetourt County recently switched from transporting its trash to Salem and the Roanoke Regional Solid Waste Authority to using the landfill, which is under order by DEQ to close once it reaches full capacity.
The county leased the landfill to County Waste, with one condition being that the daily disposal limit would be increased to 300 tons.
“That application was submitted to DEQ and received a favorable informal response,” Sexton wrote in an email.
However, the violations occurred before the permit was approved.
“During the ramp-up of operations by County Waste, there were days when the current maximum daily limit was exceeded” and not reported within 24 hours, Sexton wrote. “The violations were technical and at no time posed any threat to human health or the environment.”
Although both sides are in agreement, the consent order posted recently to DEQ’s website will undergo public comments before it is officially approved.
Comments must be submitted by Jan. 5 and can be emailed to nelson.dail@deq.virginia.gov, faxed to 562-6725 or mailed the Department of Environmental Quality, 901 Russell Drive, Salem VA 24153.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.