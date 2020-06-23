DALEVILLE — Botetourt County is dipping into savings to assist property owners with their real estate tax bills as they cope with the effects of the pandemic.
County officials unveiled this one-time tax relief plan Tuesday at the regular meeting of the board of supervisors. The measure allows Botetourt to leave its real estate tax rate the same while lessening the immediate impact of its recent property assessment on most taxpayers.
“We understand that people are hurting and we are taking care of them the best that we can on a local level,” said Botetourt County Administrator Gary Larrowe.
Supervisors adopted the strategy as a part of a $104 million 2020-21 budget that was trimmed in anticipation of coronavirus-related revenue losses. That figure includes a reduced schools budget of about $59 million that was adopted in May.
State law requires that localities adopt a balanced budget, a task many have struggled with as the business shutdowns meant to curb the spread of the pandemic wreaked havoc on government income streams and revenue projections.
To get the most up-to-date projections possible, “We pushed back the budget process as far as we could into the year,” said Fincastle District supervisor Richard Bailey.
The county saved $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 budget year by leaving positions unfilled, freezing raises and cutting discretionary spending. The 2020-21 budget contains $2.7 million less in spending than originally proposed, barring all new hires except for public safety positions, drastically reducing funds for replacing vehicles and avoiding new construction costs.
Meanwhile, a potential revenue boon for the county posed a potential problem for its residents.
Botetourt County holds its real estate assessment every four years. The 2020 assessment saw property values go up by an average of 9%, which meant that leaving the county’s real estate tax rate of 79 cents per $100 of assessed property value in place would amount to the equivalent of a tax increase for most residents.
However, given the economic uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 crisis and other factors, if supervisors reduced the tax rate for 2020-21, they’d likely have to raise it again for the 2021-22 budget, said Amsterdam District supervisor Steve Clinton.
Seeking a way to soften sticker shock for residents without hampering future budget needs, the county staff and budget subcommittee came up with an unusual solution.
State law does not allow the board of supervisors to send county money directly to the treasurer’s office. However, the county has figured out a work around.
Botetourt will make a donation of $2.3 million from its fund balance to Virginia Community Capital, a nonprofit bank created under Gov. Mark Warner’s administration to help fund projects in economically distressed parts of Virginia. In turn. Virginia Community Capital will issue a grant for the same amount to the county treasurer’s office. The amount that will be paid to the treasurer is the equivalent of a 5 cent reduction in the property tax rate and will be subtracted from tax bills issued in the fall.
In a nutshell, property owners may still owe more this year, but it won’t be near as much.
Botetourt County’s fund balance, the equivalent of a savings account, is about $23 million, Larrowe said.
“Because of the financial responsibility and good stewardship over the years, the fund balance could tolerate this kind of event,” Bailey said.
The county is also using a portion of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to create a grant program to help small businesses with up to 100 employees. Applications are being accepted at https://bocoecondev.info.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.