A seminary class project that started with growing containers of squash on a small piece of land at a Botetourt County church has continuously grown into a garden that has spread over an acre.
Each spring, the garden at Wheatland Evangelical Lutheran Church has been expanded, with the gardening season that just ended yielding an estimated 1,100 or more pounds of free squash, potatoes, corn, tomatoes, peppers, carrots, onions and beets for the Botetourt Food Pantry at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Wheatland church members and the general public who stopped at a roadside stand.
Last year, the garden, which covered just over a half an acre, provided about 900 pounds of vegetables for the food pantry and others.
Pastor Chuck Miller said there are a few potatoes still in the ground, but he and other volunteers were tilling and adding rye seed earlier this week to add nutrients to the ground for next year’s crop.
They are hoping to distribute potatoes and any remaining produce Saturday during the church’s annual Tractor Treat — also known at Tract or Treat — that continues to grow just like the garden that Miller started four years ago as part of a seminary class. He had to develop a project that could be ethically good for the community.
His container garden sparked a mission of giving to the food pantry and holding the Tractor Treat as a fall gathering for the community.
“We are living out the gospel … what Christ asked us to do,” Miller said. “Literally, we are taking care of our neighbors. It’s a wonderful ministry to be a part of. We just want to be a mission and help God’s children.”
Unlike many churches, Wheatland is fortunate to have land to farm, he said. At one point, the church, which was established in 1864, had 100 acres. It now claims between 12 and 15 acres.
Although many times Miller tends the crops alone, he’s pleased that about 30 church members and volunteers worked the garden.
“It was really good,” Miller said of the gardening project. The only problem this year was the bear that ate into the corn crop. The animal “is still out there somewhere.”
In an email during the summer, Keith Haley, a Roanoke Times reader, suggested an article on Wheatland Lutheran Church and its gardening project, describing it as “a small congregation with an energetic pastor doing good things for the community.”
Miller says he’s an optimist and believes the gardening project can grow into a big ecumenical ministry with enough support to expand throughout the area. On any given Sunday, between 50 to 60 people attend service at Wheatland.
Just as the garden continues to grow, so does the church’s Tractor Treat event, which Miller calls “a food-raising event.”
Four years ago, just two tractors were on display, while last year, 17 were available for visitors to learn about and inspect. Many of the tractor attendants give out treats.
This year’s event runs from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 1560 Wheatland Road. The church’s Facebook page refers to the event as “a community gathering lifting up the tools and vocation of this community while celebrating costumes and Halloween. This year we will have food, hayrides, bouncy house, face painting, trick or treating at the tractors.”
Antique tractors and newer models will be parked “for everyone to get up close and personal with.” Some tractors also will be used in demonstrations.
The church doesn’t have an admission fee for the activities and asks that visitors bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the community food drive.
Miller also said more tractors and other farm equipment will be welcomed. Call him at 589-7553 or come early on Saturday.
