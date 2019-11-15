It’s like a marriage — the uniting of two century-old Botetourt County churches after a yearlong courtship.
Sounding like a wedding announcement, a news release about the event reads: “It brings great joy to announce that by the grace and move of God, First Baptist Church of Cloverdale (FBCC) and First Baptist Church of Amsterdam (FBCA) have merged under the new name, Spirit of Unity Baptist Church.”
The release invites everyone to witness the merger service at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Cloverdale church at 193 Updike Lane.
The Rev. Charles Whitfield, senior pastor of First Baptist Church-East Martinsville, and president of the Virginia Baptist State, will speak.
The two congregations have served Botetourt County and surrounding areas for a combined 270 years and have outlived numerous preachers, officials and members.
The home for the joint congregation and most events is the Cloverdale building, but the Amsterdam church on Roanoke Road will be maintained and used for some outreach.
Members will install the Rev. Sean Burch as the first senior pastor of Spirit of Unity Baptist Church on Nov. 24. Burch just celebrated his 10-year anniversary at Amsterdam. Part of the merger vote was that he remain.
Alfred Morgan, chairman of the Cloverdale deacon board, calls the past 11 months a “courtship” during which members of both churches interacted and worked out the legal and religious aspects of a new union. Choirs have been rehearsing and singing together, and the deacon, deaconess and trustee boards have been meeting jointly as have the Sunday schools and other church auxiliaries.
Joint services also have been held at both locations.
Located about four or five miles apart in the southern end of Botetourt, the congregations have had a long relationship but never discussed their needs or considered uniting.
In fact, as the leadership recalls, the unplanned “dating” really began Nov. 10, 2018, when Burch and the members of Amsterdam congregation were to conduct the afternoon church anniversary service at the Cloverdale church.
Cloverdale’s minister, Tommy London, had recently retired but had arranged for Burch to preach the service, recalled Morgan.
However, “as if by an act of God,” Morgan said, Burch called early that Sunday morning with news that the Amsterdam church had encountered a problem with its well and could not hold services that day.
Burch inquired about the two congregations worshiping together the entire day — Sunday school, morning service and the afternoon anniversary.
“They did. … It was a great day. It seemed like we belonged together,” said Morgan, who praised the service and fellowship.
He spoke with Burch and Lee Toliver, Amsterdam’s deacon chairman. Those chats, Morgan said, led to longer conversations among members of both churches, lauding the services and lamenting about the circumstances that brought them together.
Shortly afterward, the discussions turned to the advantages of merging, even though Amsterdam previously had considered the possibility of joining in with another small area church.
Cloverdale, founded in 1866, had a rather new facility and was in the process of beginning the search for a new minister, while Amsterdam had an active, younger minister, but its facility was smaller and needed some updating.
Summing up the situation, Morgan said, “We needed a pastor and members, and they needed a new foundation.”
The churches had a few similarities. They were like family churches, where “everybody was related or had known each other for years,” said Toliver.
Both congregations also were trying to build membership to expand mission projects and services. Now, the combined membership is hoping that the growing Botetourt economy will help draw to their church new, younger people who are looking for church homes and opportunities to serve the community.
Such congregations are becoming extinct as transportation allows people to move about more freely. In the case of the several smaller churches near Cloverdale and Amsterdam, some members, including Burch, live in nearby localities such as Roanoke and Roanoke County.
Merging congregations “make sense. … It’s a blueprint of how churches can get together and increase their longevity,” Burch said.
He sees the merger as extending the church’s mission of “going out and sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with the lost. It provides an opportunity to grow; increases the [number of] volunteers you have to be a blessing to the community and to help each other; and makes for a more welcoming, loving, caring church.”
Recalling the November 2018 incident and services that led to merger discussions, Toliver called the merger “a God thing.”
The formation of Spirit of Unity “is all in God’s plan, something that couldn’t have been orchestrated by man. Spirit of Unity equals two bodies coming together to form one. This is not something you see done every day in this area. It’s usually a church splitting or closing. It’s kind of a unique thing but that’s what God is all about.”
