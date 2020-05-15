Residents of the town of Boones Mill, a community with a population of less than 250, will settle a five-way race for three town council seats Tuesday, with three incumbents vying against two challengers who are mother and daughter.
The town will elect a new mayor as well. Funeral home director Victor Conner, 55, is running unopposed to fill the vacancy left by Ben Flora, who is not seeking reelection after serving in the office since 2007.
Incumbent Vice Mayor Dale Fisher, 71, and council members Keith Chrisman, 82, and Sarah Eames, 67, all cited as a major priority a need to find tenants for town-owned buildings meant to provide homes for businesses and generate much-needed income.
The challengers, former Boones Mill Mayor Pat Hogan and her youngest daughter Christa Hogan, did not cite any urgent need for change in their choices to run. Rather, they stressed interest in participating in town government.
“I run every election because I’m interested in what my town is doing,” wrote Pat Hogan in an e-mail. A number of the candidates responded to e-mail questionnaires sent by The Roanoke Times. Others were reached by phone.
“I’m running for council so that if elected I can learn how things are being run and help with updated changes that may need to be made,” wrote Christa Hogan.
Fisher has been on town council, “a long time, on and off,” he said with a chortle, going back to the early 1980s. A part-time insurance agent — “I’m retired, but I still have customers that I work with,” is how he put it — he’s married to lifelong Boones Mill resident Joetta Fisher and has lived there 55 years himself.
The town needs to replace lost tenants and attract new ones to its Village Park property, he said, a sentiment echoed by Chrisman.
Also, “the main building that we have up there which is adjacent to our office needs finishing, so that we can rent that,” Fisher said. “Probably five or six different businesses could locate in there, if that gets set up.”
“We have great locations that can be tailored for any number of businesses,” wrote Eames.
A Boones Mill resident since she was 16 months old, Eames has retired from a career that included working as art director for Heironimus and website manager for J and J Fashions. She’s the author of a series of hardcover books on Barbie Doll fashion.
Boones Mill could use more participation from its citizens, Eames wrote. “We need their input as to their needs, priorities, and vision for Boones Mill.”
Chrisman came to Franklin County in 1998, lured by Smith Mountain Lake and a passion for fishing. He’s doubly retired, first from a 23-year stint in the U.S. Navy, then from 17 years working at Dominion Energy’s nuclear North Anna Power Station in Louisa County.
He moved to Boones Mill in 2008 and was first elected to office in 2014 in a special election.
Like Fisher, he’s anticipating the potential for the town’s historic train depot, with its planned displays of vintage model trains, to attract tourists. He wants to see Boones Mill evolve from a place most people think of as “one red light” along U.S. 220 into “a place to stop and visit.”
The reduction in revenue caused by the pandemic will make these efforts even more challenging.
“It’s a tight budget right now, real tight,” Fisher said. “I’ve never seen it this tight.”
A 1972 graduate of William Fleming High School. Pat Hogan was mayor from 2001 to 2007, when she resigned from council, along with her husband Robert Hogan and then-councilwoman Eames over a conflict with then-town manager and police chief Lynn Frith.
Fisher said the current council has disagreements but is conflict free.
“We’ve got a good council. We get along good.”
Conner, a native of Alleghany County, runs Conner-Bowman Funeral Home in Rocky Mount. He served for a term on Boones Mill Town Council in the 1980s. He too views getting residents involved in town government as essential to implementing new plans.
“I just want to make a difference in the town that I have grown to love for almost 36 years,” he wrote.
