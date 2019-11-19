A house in Boones Mill sustained substantial damage when a fire broke out Monday afternoon, according to the Boones Mill Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire, which happened on John Arthur Road, was extinguished within about 20 minutes after crews arrived, but inflicted heat and smoke damage and collapsed a floor, officials wrote.
The fire appears to have started in the basement. The occupants were away when the blaze started.
In addition to Boones Mill volunteers, the Callaway Volunteer Fire Department, Franklin County Public Safety and two companies from Roanoke responded to the call.
— Alicia Petska
