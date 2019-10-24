A body was found off the side of a road in Franklin County, the sheriff's office said Thursday.
The sheriff's office received a call about 1:30 p.m. about a body in the 7900 block of Jubal Early Highway in Hardy.
Investigators do not believe the public is in danger, the office said.
The sheriff's office did not immediately say whether the body was that of a man or a woman, or how old the person appeared to be.
An official cause of death has yet to be determined.
