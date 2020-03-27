A body was discovered early Friday in a wooded area of southeast Roanoke, and police are treating the incident as a suspicious death, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The body of a woman was found about 7:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Fourth Street, authorities said.

No other information was immediately released. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

