Blue Ridge PBS (WBRA-TV, Channel 15) received a $2 million grant from the Secular Society, a Virginia-based nonprofit organization that supports arts and culture programs.

The grant is contingent upon Roanoke’s public television station raising an equal amount of money over the next three years, according to a news release issued by the station.

The money will be used to expand the station’s educational programming, new technology and original programming, Blue Ridge PBS president William Anderson said in the release.

Anderson said that viewer donations will “increase arts and cultural opportunities across Southwest Virginia.”

The Secular Society’s mission maintains that “governmental activities and those of religious organizations should be absolutely separate” and that “all religious beliefs are equally valid,” according to its website. The organization also provides support for women’s art groups, healthcare initiatives and other cultural organizations.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

Recommended for you

Load comments