Blue Ridge Parkway

A group of cyclists from Pennsylvania ride a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway near the Clearbrook community off U.S. 220.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2012

Sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke and through Southwest Virginia will be closed for maintenance from November through January.

Parkway work crews will be removing vegetation along the roadsides with a boom axe, which is a cutting machine at the end of a long arm attached to a tractor. The machinery will occupy both lanes of the parkway and will close the road to all vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians. The closures will last from 8 a.m. to approximately 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The Blue Ridge Parkway will be open on the weekends during the work periods, weather permitting.

The parkway will be closed for maintenance in Southwest Virginia in these areas during the following work periods:

Nov. 4-14: From milepost 85 near the Peaks of Otter north to milepost 66 near the James River visitor center.

Nov. 12-29: From milepost 120 at the U.S. 220 intersection in Roanoke County south to milepost 136 at Bent Mountain.

Dec. 2-6: From milepost 91 near the Mills Gap Overlook to milepost 106 near the U.S. 460 intersection in Botetourt County.

Dec. 2-20: From milepost 112 at Virginia 24 near Vinton to milepost 120.

Jan. 6-17, 2020: From milepost 106 to milepost 112.

Ralph Berrier Jr.

