Smyth County Clerk of Circuit Court John Graham had an excellent deputy clerk.
But when she got a job offer to be a deputy clerk in the lower court, general district court, that came with a $6,000 raise, she took it. She was only making $26,000 working in the circuit court.
"One of the main priorities of circuit court clerks for the last several years has been pay equity for our deputy clerks," Graham said.
Gov. Ralph Northam put $1.8 million in his proposed budget this year to do that.
"We're just asking for people to be able to pay their bills," said Rockingham County Clerk of Circuit Court Chaz Haywood.
Graham spoke to state lawmakers Thursday in Blacksburg in favor of the amount Northam proposed, which is the first time they've been able to get money put into the budget to resolve this problem.
Virginia's deputy clerks are often the ones people deal with when they come to court to deal with violating the law or need assistance at a courthouse. They handle fines, keep track of court cases, maintain records — essentially all the behind-the-scenes work that goes on that doesn't get depicted on courtroom TV dramas.
Graham said there's about a $10,000 starting salary difference between the general district and circuit court deputy clerks. The Supreme Court funds the general district positions, while the Compensation Board funds the circuit court positions.
Localities can supplement the salaries of the circuit court deputy clerks, but that's a challenge for cash-strapped rural localities. Graham said 25% of localities don't supplement the salaries for circuit court deputy clerks.
The pay difference has contributed to a 25% turnover problem. It's led to short-staffed offices where clerks are overworked.
"It's a real problem," Graham said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.