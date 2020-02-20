RICHMOND — Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, said there’s no other governor he can think of who used every day of his term as productively as Gerald Baliles.
Baliles served as governor from 1986 to 1990 after serving in the House of Delegates and as attorney general. The four years leading the commonwealth can go by fast.
“Nobody appreciated that like Jerry Baliles,” Deeds said on the Senate floor on Thursday.
The Senate passed a resolution honoring Baliles, who died in October at the age of 79, after a four-year battle with cancer.
Baliles, a Democrat, led an action-oriented administration that many of those who worked or served with him said established him as one of Virginia’s great governors. He garnered respect from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
“He was really transformational on many things that took place in Virginia,” said Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City.
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said the special session Baliles called to respond to a transportation funding crisis was one of the most productive eight days the General Assembly has had in modern history.
“He was an outstanding individual and one hell of a governor,” Saslaw said.
Baliles prepared words before his death to be read at his funeral. Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, read some of them on the Senate floor.
“So, if these were my last words, I would remind those who remain behind, that they still possess the gift of life, the length of which is not guaranteed; but then the measure of life is not in its length, but in the length of its shadow,” Reeves read.
Reeves said he felt like Baliles was talking to them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.