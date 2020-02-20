Virginia Tech commencement

Gov. Gerald Baliles speaking at the 1987 commencement at Virginia Tech.

RICHMOND — Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, said there’s no other governor he can think of who used every day of his term as productively as Gerald Baliles.

Baliles served as governor from 1986 to 1990 after serving in the House of Delegates and as attorney general. The four years leading the commonwealth can go by fast.

“Nobody appreciated that like Jerry Baliles,” Deeds said on the Senate floor on Thursday.

The Senate passed a resolution honoring Baliles, who died in October at the age of 79, after a four-year battle with cancer.

Baliles, a Democrat, led an action-oriented administration that many of those who worked or served with him said established him as one of Virginia’s great governors. He garnered respect from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

“He was really transformational on many things that took place in Virginia,” said Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City.

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said the special session Baliles called to respond to a transportation funding crisis was one of the most productive eight days the General Assembly has had in modern history.

“He was an outstanding individual and one hell of a governor,” Saslaw said.

Baliles prepared words before his death to be read at his funeral. Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, read some of them on the Senate floor.

“So, if these were my last words, I would remind those who remain behind, that they still possess the gift of life, the length of which is not guaranteed; but then the measure of life is not in its length, but in the length of its shadow,” Reeves read.

Reeves said he felt like Baliles was talking to them.

