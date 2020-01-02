In the days leading up the General Assembly session, state lawmakers are mingling and taking campaign contributions, but you wouldn't know the donors or amounts until months later. A state senator wants to make that information more transparent.
Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, introduced SB 217, which would require lawmakers and those holding statewide office to report contributions over $1,000 received during a period beginning Jan. 1 and ending the day before the first day of the regular session of the General Assembly.
Currently, contributions received in January of non-election years don't have to be disclosed until July 15, which is after the regular legislative session concludes and new laws take effect.
"Virginians should know who is making large campaign contributions to their lawmakers after an election but very close to the actual voting on new laws," Suetterlein said in a statement. "It is ridiculous that a legislator can receive a large contribution on Jan. 7, take dozens of votes important to that contributor during the General Assembly, have the outcome of those votes take effect July 1, but no one from the public even knows about the contribution until July 15."
Legislators have only filed a handful of campaign finance bills ahead of the legislative session that begins Wednesday.
Despite his calls for campaign finance reform on the campaign trail in 2017, Gov. Ralph Northam hasn't delivered on that issue. He's voiced support for limits on Virginia's lax campaign finance system, including capping most campaign donations at $10,000 and banning direct contributions from corporations and businesses.
Yet Northam hasn't heeded his own calls. His PAC, The Way Ahead, receives five-figure donations from corporations.
Suetterlein has also filed SB 57 that would extend electronic campaign finance reporting to all boards of supervisors, city council and local constitutional offices in the commonwealth. These records are available in-person, but Suetterlein said it's important to increase availability to the public.
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, introduced SB 205 to prohibit people from making any single contribution or combination of contributions that exceeds $10,000 to any statewide or General Assembly candidate in any one election cycle. Political party committees, the candidate and family members are excluded from this.
He also filed SB 25 prohibiting candidates or campaign committees from accepting contributions from a public service corporation, including gas, pipeline, electric, power and telephone companies. More and more legislators — mostly Democrats — are swearing off money from politically powerful Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power.
