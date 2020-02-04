Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea endorsed former Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for president Tuesday.
"I think his electability is his strength," Lea said. "I think he can do well in a state like Virginia, and I think he could go and win votes in red states, especially from Republicans who aren't pleased with the current president."
The endorsement of the former vice president comes the morning after the Iowa Caucuses. Technology issues have prevented Iowa Democratic Party officials from releasing the results, which are expected to come later Tuesday.
Lea said he met Biden in 2012 while he was campaigning in Virginia, and he's stayed in touch over the years with Biden's leadership team.
Lea, who is black, is among several elected black leaders who have endorsed Biden. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced his support for Biden last week. The former vice president also picked up endorsements from several members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Richmond, endorsed Biden last year.
"He has a passion for working with and helping African Americans," Lea said. "I think that's why people feel like they can trust him. I feel safer with him. This current administration is not very trusted by African Americans."
Virginia's primary will be March 3. Fourteen people qualified to appear on the ballot, although three have already dropped out of the race.
"All of the candidates have tremendous attributes, and they would all be better than what's currently in the White House," Lea said.
