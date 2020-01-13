Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, said he is endorsing Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic primary for president.
"She's so authentic and passionate about the work she does," Rasoul said Sunday. "People are looking for someone to represent their interests."
Rasoul was elected to the House of Delegates in January 2014. Like Warren, he's a progressive Democrat.
Rasoul said he's been drawn to Warren's message about breaking up the influence corporate and special interests have on lawmakers. It's an issue that's been important to Rasoul.
Rasoul said he kept an open mind about the candidates, taking time to learn about South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. He also said he's been a longtime fan of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Virginia’s presidential primary will be held on Super Tuesday, March 3.
Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, was the first Virginia legislator to endorse Warren. A few other state lawmakers have endorsed candidates, such as Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, and Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax, backing Buttigieg, and Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, endorsing New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
