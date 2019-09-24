BLACKSBURG — Affordable housing was the theme Tuesday night when Town Council voted unanimously to rezone a portion of the old Blacksburg High School for a housing development.
The rezoning of approximately 34 of the 36 acres from low-density residential to planned residential essentially seals the deal on an agreement between the town and HS Development LLC — the entire site’s current owner — in which Blacksburg is set to acquire two-thirds of the property for $3.3 million. The deal will be finalized by the end of October, according to town officials.
The portion of the property that HS owns will become a 100-townhome development, which both town officials and developers say will help address Blacksburg need for more affordable housing. Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said one solution is higher-density housing like the development HS intends to build.
“We will not prosper if we do not aspire to be more than overflow parking and dormitories for our collegiate neighbors … we must actively prepare for young families and mid-career professionals. We will benefit as well by keeping our seniors near and making space for them to remain in this town,” she said before council voted.
Residents who spoke out against the development stated the development’s density was too high and worried that despite recent additions to development proffers — stipulations builders must abide by — the town homes may turn into student housing anyway.
Council members said that while the deal wasn’t perfect, several improvements had been made to the deal. Some proffers aimed to stop students from occupying the dwellings include setting an age requirement for tenants, not allowing four bedroom/four bathroom units and no leasing by the bedroom.
David Hagan, co-owner of HS Development, said he never intended for the development to be student housing. He said he believes the deal is good for the development and the town.
“We are not here tonight based on profitability as I’ve heard. If this was simply based on profitability we would’ve built 100 single family houses or more a year ago,” he said at the meeting. “This was based on the fact that we had conversations with the town about this recreational space and to find a way to possibly keep the green space and the recreation.”
The town will designate its share of the site for recreation, with plans to eventually relocate its recreation center to the front of the property. Various council members also noted that the wood separating the property from a neighborhood behind the property will be kept, and the front portion where the track and ballfields sit will remain open to the public.
Hager-Smith and Hagan said the town saved money by not buying the whole property form the county in 2017 as Blacksburg doesn’t have to pay for demolition of the school.
Price points for the homes range from $300,000 to possibly $350,000, according to Hagan. Some opponents of the move said that isn't “affordable” housing. Council members said the growing number of positions at Virginia Tech and tech startups in the area make the numbers competitive.
Council Member John Bush said he’s disappointed the houses are not going to be energy efficient, which Hagan stated would cost an additional $10,000 to $15,000.
“That’s only five percent. That’s doable,” Bush said.
Hager-Smith said while she sympathizes with citizens who’ve spoken out against the project, she feels not planning for the future would be a costly mistake for the town.
“I want to thank my members of council for having the foresight and the fortitude to make this tough decision,” Hager-Smith said. “Intelligence, Stephen Hawking reminds us, is the ability to adapt to change.”
