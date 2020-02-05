RICHMOND — Legislation that would require the excavation of coal ash stored in Appalachian Power Co. ponds in Southwest Virginia is moving through the General Assembly.
The legislation is centered on two coal ash ponds, one at the Glen Lyn plant in Giles County and another at the Clinch River plant in Russell County. A House of Delegates panel focused on natural resources advanced HB 443 on Wednesday on a 7-0 vote to the Appropriations Committee, which will consider the financial impact.
The legislation calls for the two ponds to be closed and Appalachian Power to dig up the coal ash and move it to modern landfills. The coal ash also could be recycled as long as it doesn’t have an adverse effect on ratepayers.
“We are very sensitive to costs imposed on ratepayers,” said Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, the bill’s sponsor.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $250 million to $300 million, according to Appalachian Power.
The legislation, which Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, signed on as a chief co-sponsor, would allow for Appalachian Power to recover costs of the cleanup from ratepayers.
Appalachian Power estimates the project will add $1 to the monthly bills of average Virginia households for the next 15 years or more, depending on how long it takes to permit the new landfill and move the material.
Appalachian Power provides service from Nelson County south to Southside and west into West Virginia. If the West Virginia Commission approves recovery of a portion of the costs, it could reduce the bill increases to ratepayers to about 50 cents a month, according to Appalachian Power.
Coal ash is the toxic byproduct of burning coal that contains heavy metals including arsenic and lead.
The power plant at Glen Lyn ceased operations in 2015, nearly a century after it began generating electricity. It has about 7 million tons of coal ash stored in surface impoundments and an on-site landfill. Appalachian Power would need to dig up the coal ash and place it in a new lined landfill on the site.
The power plant in Russell County was built in 1958 as a coal-fired power generator. It was taken offline to convert to natural gas and reopened in 2018.
An on-site impoundment and landfill were closed in 2018. The company installed a cap on the coal ash and is conducting post-closure care. They won’t be disturbed unless Appalachian Power needs to implement a corrective action plan.
The legislation includes various other pieces, including a transportation plan that would reduce the nuisance of transporting the coal ash as well as giving local residents priority for jobs.
The bill is modeled on framework from last session, when lawmakers reached an agreement after a yearslong fight over how to close ash ponds. Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation then aimed at Dominion Energy ponds.
House panel backs Green New Deal
After nearly an hour of listening to testimony from people worried about the effects of climate change, a subcommittee of the House Labor and Commerce Committee backed Del. Sam Rasoul’s Green New Deal to move Virginia way from fossil fuels.
The bill is borne out of the mobilization effort across the country for clean energy.
The bill, HB 77, includes a moratorium on approving any new power plants that burn fossil fuels, and a requirement that 80% of electric utilities’ sales be generated from clean fuels from between 2028 and 2035. Sales would have to be entirely from clean sources by 2036.
Rasoul has emphasized the proposal is not just an environmental plan, but one that marries that policy with creating jobs and economic security for everyone, especially those in minority and economically distressed communities.
“The Green New Deal is not an environmental plan, it’s an intersectional plan where we address the dueling crises that are before us of economic inequality and climate crisis,” Rasoul said.
The subcommittee didn’t take up the bill until after 11 p.m. Tuesday, and a few dozen people holding Green New Deal signs sat in the audience to support the bill.
“The feeling that I wake up with every morning because of climate change is the same feeling that I am not doing enough to protect my children, and they know that I’m not doing enough to protect them and you’re not doing enough to protect them,” Emily Little, from Charlottesville, said, beginning to cry. “We have to expect more from the adults in this room, or else our children are not going to the make the choice to have children.”
Natural gas and oil lobbyists spoke against the bill, some citing job losses and concerns about unintended consequences dealing with safety.
The Democratic-controlled subcommittee voted 6-4 on party lines to advance the bill to the House Appropriations Committee, which will be a tougher hurdle to overcome.
