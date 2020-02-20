RICHMOND — Sen. David Suetterlein’s effort to allow LewisGale Medical Center to open a neonatal intensive care unit has been reborn.
LewisGale has been trying for years to equip and staff a neonatal intensive care unit so that it can care for tiny and ill newborns at its Salem hospital. The health commissioner repeatedly has denied that request. The hospital recently appealed its denial of a certificate of public need, but the health commissioner found in January that there was no public need.
Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, with the support of Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, introduced a bill to further that goal for LewisGale, which delivers about 1,000 babies a year. It has to transfer those needing specialized care to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s NICU.
Carilion, unlike in past years, no longer objects to LewisGale’s goal to open a NICU.
Suetterlein’s Senate Bill 1081 passed the Senate 34-5 and went to the House of Delegates for consideration.
A House panel dealing with health issues took up the bill on Tuesday.
Mark Lawrence, Carilion's vice president of government affairs, attended the meeting and said Carilion wasn’t opposed to the bill. He said he wanted to point out how the General Assembly is considering taking a legislative approach on a decision that has been handled through a regulatory process. Some legislators agreed with his point.
Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, said the legislature needs to seriously tackle reforming the state process for approving new medical services and facilities. Suetterlein said legislators have been talking about doing that for years, but there’s been no movement.
The subcommittee voted 6-2 to kill the bill. Rasoul joined in defeating it.
Two days later, the Senate Committee on Education and Health heard a bill from Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, about changes to the certificate of public need program. Suetterlein had his legislation inserted into Sickles' HB 879 it to keep the effort alive.
“We appreciate Sens. Suetterlein's and Edwards' legislative advocacy and longtime support for LewisGale’s efforts to bring specialty NICU services to our region for the benefit of mothers and babies,” LewisGale spokeswoman Nancy May said in a statement.
Funding for state police
Voting for a tax increase or fee is often a tough sell for many legislators, especially Republicans.
But would they vote for it if it meant the money went toward the underpaid state police?
That’s what Edwards banked on with his SB 972 to increase vehicle registration fees by $4 to be put into the new Public Safety Trust Fund. The fund would be used to address staffing, retention and pay suppression issues with the state police. The proposal would raise $55 million in the non-general fund.
“We’re losing people because of the salaries,” Edwards said.
His proposal died early on in the legislative process, but a Senate committee revived it. On the Senate floor, where it passed 31-7, Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, said it’s rare he supports spending bills. He said the issue should be handled through the budget and not legislation.
“I hate this bill, I hate this bill, I hate this bill,” Cosgrove said. “But I love my troopers more.”
Before a room full of troopers, the House Transportation Committee took up Edwards’ bill on Thursday.
Wayne Huggins, former state police superintendent and current executive director of the Virginia State Police Association, told the legislators about troopers quitting and retiring and salary problems.
“Unless this problem is solved, we’ll be back year after year after year and the stories we are telling will only get worse,” he said.
The committee advanced the bill on a bipartisan 15-7 vote to the Appropriations Committee to consider its financial impact.
Minimum wage increase inches along
The House and Senate are likely on their way to forming a special committee to work out the differences in their approaches to increasing the minimum wage in Virginia.
The House passed a bill that would impose a statewide increase from $7.25 to $15 by 2025. The Senate changed that bill to match it to the bill it passed: increase the wage to $11.50 in 2024, and then use a system based on regions’ median household income to increase future wages. The Senate passed that changed bill on Thursday on a 21-19 vote.
If the House rejects the changes the Senate made to its bill, the House and Senate will form a conference committee. A small group of legislators will meet in private to try to come up with a version of a bill they think both chambers will agree to.
Staff writer Luanne Rife contributed to this report.
